PlayStation Plus Extra Set To Lose 4 Games In January

While PlayStation Plus Extra saw an addition of 17 games to the service in December 2022 with another title joining in January 2023 four titles are set to leave the service at the start of the new year. Big-name titles like Far Cry 5, Judgement, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War were added to PlayStation Plus Extra in December 2022 but as subscribers will be aware when new titles join the service other titles tend to leave it as well.

The following games are set to leave PlayStation Plus Extra in January 2023:

Bound by Flame

The Council – The Complete Season

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Space Hulk: Tactics

Bound by Flame, Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom, The Council – The Complete Season, and Space Hulk: Tactics all received updates on their PlayStation store pages stating that the offer of the games being on PlayStation Plus Extra would expire on January 17th, 2023. However, that still gives subscribers who are interested in the games plenty of time to try them out.

If you’re looking to give any of the four games a shot but aren’t too sure about the time commitment here are a few estimates for both main completion and 100% completion.

Bound by Flame

Main Completion: 13 Hours

100% Completion: 21.5 Hours

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Main Completion: 16 Hours

100% Completion: 45 Hours

The Council – The Complete Season

Main Completion: 14 Hours

100% Completion: 19.5 Hours

Space Hulk: Tactics

Main Completion: 9.5 Hours

100% Completion: 21 Hours

However, as previously mentioned, despite these four games leaving the service on January 17th, 2023 PlayStation Plus Extra members can still enjoy a load of new titles making their way to the service on December 20th, 2022.

There are still plenty of amazing titles for PlayStation Plus subscribers to try out as December’s lineup includes titles like Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout.

Since the launch of the service in June, PlayStation Plus Extra has had a huge amount of additions to the service. Over the holiday period, fans can enjoy titles like Yakuza: Like a Dragon or Pillars of Eternity along with an extensive library of both PlayStation classics and heavy-hitting third-party titles. If you’re not subscribed to PS Plus and are looking for some titles to try out why not check out our 11 best free PlayStation 4 FPS games you can play right now.