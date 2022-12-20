Fire Emblem Engage Reveals New Characters Citrinne

Have you been enjoying all the character reveals that Fire Emblem Engage has been doing? If so, you’re not alone. Many gamers have praised the Nintendo team behind this marketing campaign because it’s a clever way to get people acquainted with everyone in the game without lengthy introductions or having numerous trailers that take too much time to watch. The team has been splitting up what they show into two parts. First are the Emblem Ring spirits that will power you up during the game. Second, are the original characters that fill up the game. We got another of those reveals today.

The next character we’ve been introduced to is Citrinne. She’s a knight of Brodia who resides in the capital. She also happens to be a retainer to a previous character we met in Alcryst. Citrinne is said to be very kind and caring, though she has one particular quirk that is funny. While she is a knight, she’s also connected to royalty through family. That makes her wealthy, and she’s not afraid to shower her friends with money when the situation arises.

As for combat, Citrinne is a Mage Class. Thus she’ll use magic to bypass the defenses of certain units and do magical attacks from afar. Mages are a classic part of the franchise, and you’d be wise to have many of them in your party when the time comes to play the game.

You can check out a small video about Citrinne below, including a scene of her talking to Alcryst about how serious she is about her magic and training.

As of today, we’re officially one month from the release of Fire Emblem Engage. That’s not a lot of time, but many will think it’ll feel like an eternity. That, in turn, shows how much they’re excited about the game, and they wouldn’t be alone in that either.

Many previews have come out for the game, and those who played them said that the game could be one of the best in the series. The Emblem Rings are an excellent addition to the combat and can affect many things depending on who you put the rings on.

The story is the only wild card here, as it’s only been shown in small bursts via the previews and trailers. But given past titles, we’d expect a profound story that touches on characters and coming together to defeat a greater enemy. You can get Fire Emblem Engage when it releases on January 20th.

