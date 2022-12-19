Leif Is The Next Lord Detailed In Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage has been exciting players for a while now regarding what they can do in the game. The title is about a month away from release, so hearing more about the game is enticing gamers to try it out when it arrives. The big thing that the team is doing to promote the game is a series of “unveilings” with the characters in the game and the spirits that imbue the Emblem Rings. Those spirits are past protagonists from the series, including some that gamers won’t be that familiar with, like Leif. He was in Genealogy of the Holy War and was the protagonist of Thracia 776, two games that never came to the West.

However, he got new attention and fame via Fire Emblem Heroes, so more people know his name now than ever before. Leif is a good soul who cares for his friends and has fought to overcome the self-doubt that he’s had about himself. He achieved great heights in his two games, and you’ll be lucky to have his Emblem Ring when you wield him in the upcoming title. So let’s talk about his abilities!

His Sync Skill is “Vital Point Shift.” If the character with his ring has a weapons advantage on an opponent and is attacked, the damage they take is lessened. That’ll be helpful during combat and when an opponent hits a critical attack.

The “Engage Weapon” that he has is Killer Axe. That weapon is well known to fans of the franchise, as it’s known for having a very high critical hit ratio, so you can do more damage to enemies more often.

Leif also has an “Engage Skill” called “Adaptability,” which references his Master Knight class from the games. Through it, the wielder of his ring can shift their weapon in the battle to become one with the advantage. So if your foe has an axe, you’ll get a sword. Furthermore, if you are attacked by a ranged foe, as in ones with bows or magic, your weapon will shift to one of them so you can counterattack.

Finally, the “Engage Attack” for the character is “Tetra Trick.” The ring’s user will unleash multiple attacks through the weapons triangle and a bow. That’ll help cause a “Break” on your foe.

You can see Leif in action below, including him talking with one of the game’s characters. Fire Emblem Engage arrives on January 20th!

Source: Serenes Forest