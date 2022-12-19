Mid-Season Update for Modern Warfare 2 Plagued With Problems

The mid-season update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was released on December 14

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was one of the biggest and most anticipated games of the year, with the title hoping to reignite the partially stale first-person shooter series for good. The game had a rocky launch back in November that featured countless issues, and to add to those woes, the new mid-season update for the game has reportedly not been doing so great either.

There have been numerous issues reported by players since the mid-season update, ‘Season 1 Reloaded’, was released on December 14. When it rains it definitely does pour for this game, it just cannot catch a break it seems. This new update introduced a new version of Shipment, a classic map as well as a supposed fan-favorite (not with me it wasn’t), as well as the game’s first-ever raid level called ‘Atomgrad’, and a limited-time Warzone Cup mode which people are calling a copy of Rocket League but with ATVs.

The update looked to fix some older issues as well, but instead, it brought even more bugs and glitches to the game’s notoriously dodgy servers. The first problem comes after installing the patch, players found that their custom weapon builds were completely wiped – so all that hard work for nothing – with the issues ranging from players losing one or two builds to people losing all of them. Infinity Ward later said that the issue was down to equipping gold camos for those specific load-outs.

Further problems surrounded players reportedly losing all of their weapon camo progression, which, as you can expect, didn’t go down well with said players seeing as it takes an absolute age to unlock some of these different camos. Again, Infinity Ward explained the problem was a UI issue and claimed to have fixed the problem.

And yet, that’s not where the problems end either. There have been some players claiming that when they launched the game after the update, they are met with a lovely little welcome message that says, “Dev Error 11557.” But don’t worry because Infinity Ward has suggested that the players who are encountering this error should reinstall the game, but seeing as Modern Warfare 2 is 200GB+, that’s not exactly an easy or quick feat.

Players repeatedly encountering Dev Error 11557 message may have a corrupted file, which should be addressed by reinstalling the game. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) December 17, 2022 A tweet from Infinity Ward about the dev issue and solution

Players have also claimed that they are unable to matchmake if they resume the game from a suspended state on consoles, which is the final nail in the coffin for this update’s woes. Issues will always pop up, and for a game as big as this that was seemingly rushed as well, that’s no surprise. Infinity Ward also seems to have stretched itself too thin as well, releasing the multiplayer for the game, Warzone 2.0, and DMZ one after another, which left no time at all for fine-tuning. They can only blame themselves.

Source