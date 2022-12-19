Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Mode Leaked

The fact that Activision is DMCAing these leaks suggests something about their credibility.

Thanks to some leaks, we have an idea of what Activision have in store for players of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 when Ranked Mode arrives next year.

Of course, we cannot guarantee the veracity of this information, and it’s possible, even likely, that some of these will be changed as the developers are still working on it. With all these caveats in mind, let’s review what has been revealed:

The experience counter for Ranked Mode is SR, AKA Skill Rating. SR is computed for using player performance, win/loss records, and victory margins. This SR will also be the basis of how players progress up skill divisions and tiers.

Players can raise a Hot Streak if they win three consecutive matches in a row.

Player Ranks are permanent through each season. Skill Division will change with each season, with seven skill divisions overall. Every new season, Ranked Players drop one Division from what they were ranked in the previous season, giving even the most seasoned players something to work on.

Ranked Mode will use every rule, map, and mode in Call of Duty League, in 4v4 matches. Like Ranked Mode in previous games, all unrestricted attachments per class are unlocked, while restricted items are locked down. Players get penalties if inactive, disconnecting, or repeating in hitting friendly fire. Oh yes, friendly fire is on by default too.

It seems that Activision has been throwing DMCAs on these leaks, so there’s a possibility that these are legitimate leaks for a work that’s in progress. Not just Activision or Infinity Ward, but any developer would want to clamp down on announcing any features they are still at work on. Of course, they don’t want to commit to anything that they may find out is undeliverable after the fact.

Activision’s latest update for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded made no mention of Ranked Mode, so it is possible that this won’t be coming up until at least Season 2. Players who have been playing through Season 1 noted that the game requires that you have a group of three friends also playing Call of Duty ready so that you can join in on the Raids.

It’s possible that main developer Infinity Ward is still setting up the infrastructure necessary to get Ranked Mode up and running at the moment, if Raids currently have that limitation.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is playable now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Source: Insider Gaming via Dexerto