Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Beat The Big Boss Of Team Star – Starfall Street Guide

Everything you need to know to defeat Cassiopeia in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

After the back-to-back-to-back reveals by Clive, it’s time to finally put down Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Team Star once and for all. But who could lead such a band of miscreants? Who could rally a team of seemingly hundreds under a unified banner? What mastermind could conjure such a dastardly plot?

It’s Penny, of course. A shock to none, I am sure, but alas, it is still the final reveal in a series of comically brilliant reveals. Penny is the ‘strongest’ of this questlines bunch, but due to her unique party, she shouldn’t be too difficult to floor. Based on her backpack, I am sure you can piece together her gimmick.

How To Defeat Penny

Penny is rocking 6 Pokemon, and every one of her Pokemon just so happens to be an evolution of Eevee. Unlike a traditional battle where trainers tend to stick to the same Types, Penny has 6 Pokemon with 6 different Types. On the plus side, none of Eevee’s evolutions are particularly tough, so brute force is always an option here.

Penny uses the following Pokemon:

Umbreon – Level 62

– Level 62 Leafeon – Level 62

– Level 62 Flareon – Level 62

– Level 62 Vaporeon – Level 62

– Level 62 Jolteon – Level 62

– Level 62 Sylveon – Level 63

Umbreon is up first. Being a Dark Pokemon, Umbreon is weak to Fighting, Bug, and Fairy. Fighting and Fairy are both powerful Types you likely have in your party, so Umbreon should be an easy win here. Avoid using Psychic, however, as Umbreon is immune.

Leafeon is a Grass-type, which gives it a wide array of resistances. Thankfully, it also comes with some pretty common weaknesses. Namely, Leafeon is weak to Fire, Ice, Poison, Flying, and Bug.

Flareon is up next, and as the name implies, it’s a Fire-type. Flareon, being a Fire-type, has a limited selection of weaknesses, but those weaknesses are pretty common. Hit it with a Water, Ground, or Rock attack, and it should go down. This is especially true considering its low HP and Def stats.

You’re past the halfway mark now! Vaporeon is rather interesting stats-wise, as it comes with a surprisingly high HP stat, but continues to suffer from rather middling defensive values. Being a Water-type, Vaporeon is weak to Electric and Grass – but that’s it.

Jolteon is a pure Electric-type and comes with only one weakness – Ground. Jolteon’s biggest strength, however, is its Speed stat, which makes it quite dangerous if you are relying on slower Pokemon who are weak to Electric. This shouldn’t cause too much hassle considering the low defensive profile of Jolteon.

Finally, we have Sylveon. Sylveon bucks the trend a bit by having decent HP and excellent Sp.Def stats, as well as maintaining a solid attacking profile (Sp.Atk). Not only that, being Fairy, Sylveon also has one of the strongest defensive typings going. Sylveon is immune to Dragon, resistant to several high-value offensive Typings, and is only weak to Poison and Steel.

Thankfully, Sylveon is pretty slow, so you could brute-force this one and come out fine. Probably the strongest of the bunch, but not enough of a threat to pose a real challenge.

Rewards For Defeating Penny

With Penny defeated, you are rewarded in all the usual ways, but more importantly, you get to tick off Starfall Street from your list of quests. You are one step closer to uncovering the mysteries of Paldea.

That’s all we have on Team Star for now. We have more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides for your viewing pleasure, take a quick gander at those for more tips and tricks.