Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0- Everything New in Season 1 Reloaded | Season 1 Reloaded Overview

Season 1 Reloaded is the latest content update that is coming to both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. This midseason update will see a lot of new content being added to the multiplayer and Battle Royale games as well as a first for the Call of Duty series: a co-op Raid in Modern Warfare 2‘s Spec Ops mode. There is a lot of content coming to the games so it would be good to know everything that is being added. Luckily, I can tell you the info you need to know! This article will break down everything being added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in Season 1 Reloaded.

Everything New For Season 1 Reloaded In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The Season 1 Reloaded Update will include new content for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, including several limited-time events and modes, new maps, Operators, and weapons, and some quality-of-life inclusions like the addition of Combat Records to the Battle Royale title. There will also be the addition of Call of Duty’s first-ever Raid that will continue the story of the Campaign. The Season 1 Reloaded Update will go live starting on December 14 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET. Below is a full breakdown of everything that you will see added to the games when the Update is released.

Overall Additions

These additions coming in Season 1 Reloaded will be available across every mode and game that the Update is being applied to, which includes Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer and Spec Ops, Warzone 2.0, and DMZ.

Gaz and Klaus Operators

Two new Operators are joining the cast of playable characters in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. One of these characters is fan-favorite character Kyle “Gaz” Garrick that has appeared in the campaigns of both 2019’s Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2. Players will gain access to Gaz by either completing the Atomgrad Raid and will also unlock his “Convoy” skin or by purchasing a Store Bundle with the “Aquatic” Skin. The other Operator is Klaus Fisker, a new character that will only be available through the Store by purchasing the Klaus Operator Bundle.

New Chimera Assault Rifle

A new addition to the Bruen Weapon Platform along with fellow Season 1 addition M13B, the Chimera is a weapon that tasks a lot of inspiration for the Honey Badger from Call of Duty: Ghosts. A quick-fire rate with a built-in suppressor that makes it best at mid-range encounters. The weapon will be unlocked via a Weapon Challenge or the Store Bundle.

New Groups Social Feature

An evolution of the clan system, the new Groups Social Feature will allow you to create communities between players based on playstyle, preferred game modes, and even interests outside of Call of Duty. Below is the list of labels via Infinity Ward’s official description of the system:

Call of Duty–based: Preferences on Call of Duty modes, including Battle Royale, DMZ, and Multiplayer, or player experience, such as “Veterans Only” or “New Player Friendly.”

Vibe-based : Out-of-game interests, such as Entertainment, Gaming, or Sports.

: Out-of-game interests, such as Entertainment, Gaming, or Sports. Community-based : Defining the tone of the group — such as how they play the game (e.g., competitive play or solely for fun) or when they play (e.g., weekend warriors or active daily).

: Defining the tone of the group — such as how they play the game (e.g., competitive play or solely for fun) or when they play (e.g., weekend warriors or active daily). Other categories: Defining their Group outside of the game, including if the Group is affiliated with a streamer or is part of a Call of Duty League team.

The system will be customizable and will feature things like text channels and the ability to easily party up with other players to play Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer

When we look at the multiplayer side of Modern Warfare 2, there is only going to be one major addition but it is a notable addition that many have been waiting to see.

The Arrival of Shipment

The classic close-quarters and fast-paced map that first made its debut in 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare makes its return in Modern Warfare 2 with a new look and atmosphere. Taking its look from the campaign mission “Dark Waters,” Shipment will be on a moving cargo ship in the dead of night. The map will be more in line with the original map without the ability to climb up on the crates. The map will be available as its own featured Playlist for the rest of Season 1.

Holiday Shipment Limited Time Mode

Starting a week after Season 1 Reloaded, Shipment will get a festive overhaul with a Holiday themed version of the map that will be available from December 21, 2022, though the new year to January 4, 2023.

Warzone 2.0

The new Battle Royale title that launched at the start of Season 1 is getting a decent amount of new content, including new modes for the game as well as getting new quality-of-life updates.

Warzone Cup Limited Time Mode

Call of Duty‘s take on Rocket League, this LTM will see two teams of three compete on ATVs with a pulse ability as they attempt to score goals with giant soccer balls. The winning team will be the first one that either scores five goals or the team with the most points after a five-minute time limit.

Mini Royale Limited Time Mode

A more fast-paced version of Warzone 2.0, Mini Royale is an LTM that will drop players into a much smaller zone of Al Mazrah. A match can be won in just a few minutes, this mode will have a smaller player count than the regular mode but will put players’ close-quarters skills to the test. This LTM is also planned to be included as part of scheduled Playlist updates.

Combat Record

Just like the system added to Modern Warfare 2 at the start of Season 1, Combat Record will be added to Warzone 2.0 to track player statistics such as kills and wins. Unfortunately, this Combat Record will not include statistics from Season 01 launch through Season 01 Reloaded.

DMZ: New Building 21 Location

Warzone2.0‘s take on the extraction survival genre, DMZ will be gaining a new area known as Building 21. This is not going to be an area that players are going to be able to just rush to and take all of its high-level Contraband from as it is a hidden location. A biological laboratory, players will need unknown items to gain access along with keycards for certain areas. Along with items and loot found inside, there are also some secrets waiting to be uncovered.

First Call Of Duty Raid: Atomgrad

Atomgrad is a three-player co-op Spec Ops mission that sees you infiltrate a secret enemy facility as Price, Farah, and Gaz. Continuing the story of the campaign, Task Force 141 is on the hunt for their missing team and comes across something that will set up the narrative of the game’s future seasons. Players will need to gain access to something called a Raid Assignment which is completed by completing certain challenges in multiplayer or Spec Ops, placing in the top 20 of Warzone 2.0, or extracting from the DMZ with $30,000. Once players get this Raid Assignment, they will be able to play the Raid for an entire week.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

