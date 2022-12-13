Unnamed Memory Anime Announced For 2023, Key Visual Revealed

An anime adaptation for the light novel series Unnamed Memory was announced on Tuesday along with its first key visual, promotional video, staff and cast. Studio ENGI will be animating the series that is set to air in 2023. Unnamed Memory is a fantasy novel created by Kuji Furumiya that was first published on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website. ASCII Media Works acquired the license to the series in 2019 and has since published 6 volumes of the series.

Unnamed Memory Anime Staff

Kazuya Miura will be directing the upcoming fantasy series. Other works of Miura’s include Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out, Trapped in a Dating Sim, and Full Dive. Unnamed Memories is Miura’s first announced anime project for 2023 and his 7th overall in the past four years. Joining him and handling the series composition for Unnamed Memories is Deko Akao, who is most known for her series composition work for big-name anime such as Noragami, Komi Can’t Communicate, and The Case Study of Vanitas. The rest of the staff for Unnamed Memory is as follows:

Character Design: Chika Noumi (Kemono Michi: Rise Up, KanColle Season 2: Let’s Meet at Sea)

Music: Akito Matsuda (Sound! Euphonium, Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions!)

Unnamed Memory Anime Cast

Atsumi Tanezaki will voice the role of the main character Tinasha (pictured above). This now marks Tanezaki’s 7th role for 2023. She will be reprising her roles as Chase Hatori in The Ancient Magus Bride Season 2, Rio Futaba in Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out, and Sajuna Inui in the upcoming sequel project of My Dress-Up Darling. Other prominent roles of Tanezaki include Any Forger from Spy x Family, Vivy from Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song and Satowa Houzuki from Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life.

Yoshiki Nakajima will voice the role of Oscar, the featured male protagonist of the series. This will be Nakajima’s first main role since 2020 when he voiced the role of Nalu Tanaka in the film Wave!! Surfing Yappe!! and Licht Bach from the fantasy-action series Plunderer. Nakajima always voices the role of You Uei in the hit sci-fi shonen anime series Dr. Stone.

No other cast announcements have been made at this time.

Synopsis

“My wish as champion is for you to descend the tower and be my wife.” Climbing a deadly tower, Oscar seeks the power of its master, the Witch of the Azure Moon. He hopes her incredible magic can break a curse that will kill any woman he takes for a wife. When the prince sees how beautiful Tinasha is, though, he has a better idea-since she’s surely strong enough to survive his curse, she should just marry him instead! Tinasha isn’t keen on the idea, but agrees to live with Oscar in the royal castle for a year while researching the spell placed on the prince. The witch’s pretty face hides several lifetimes of dark secrets, however-secrets that begin resurfacing… (synopsis by Yen Press)

Source: Official Unnamed Memory Twitter