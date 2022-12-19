PlatinumGames Has Special Message About Bayonetta Origins

PlatinumGames has been on fire over the last several years, and that streak continued when they released Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch in October. Fans and critics praised the title for its visuals, incredible action, and more. But Platinum wasn’t done having fun. At The Game Awards, they unveiled Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. The prequel game looked much different than the mainline titles, and while the gameplay wasn’t specifically shown, it seemed to indicate a different style from before. That, in turn, caused some confusion among gamers about what the title is supposed to be.

Thankfully, PlatinumGames head Hideki Kamiya went onto their official website to make a blog post about the upcoming prequel. He noted they want to “deliver an unforgettable experience to players who may not be comfortable with action games… or even players who are unfamiliar with the Bayonetta series in the first place.”

That may seem odd to say at first. After all, Platinum is known for its action games. Some even dub them the “king of action titles.” Heck, Bayonetta 3 won “Best Action Game” at The Game Awards not too long ago! So for them to make a title that isn’t along those lines is shocking.

However, considering their love for the franchise, they may want people to get invested in it without having to commit to the action. We love the series, but we’ll admit that, at times, the action can be a lot to take in, even if you’re button-mashing.

But that wasn’t the only thing the team noted about the title. In another blog post, the game’s director, Abebe Tinari, spoke about the game’s visuals:

“In place of jaw-dropping Hollywood movie-esque spectacle and non-stop climax action, this time we are focused on telling an intimate story in a world inspired by the subtle lines and pastel colours of an illustrated fairytale.”

The fairytale aesthetic was noticed by gamers when they saw the first trailer at The Game Awards. Add to that, the camera angles for the game felt different and gave the title a “unique feel” in terms of how we perceive everything.

There’s a lot we still need to learn about the game. How it’ll play, how long it’ll be, how deeply it’ll set up the main trailer, etc. But one clear thing is Bayonetta Origins is something PlatinumGames is excited about. We’ll see how that pans out when it arrives on Nintendo Switch on March 17th.

Source: Platinum Games