Eirike and Ephraim Get Detailed In Fire Emblem Engage

Are you ready for another introduction from Fire Emblem Engage? If not, well, that’s too bad because we’re doing it anyway! The game has been switching back and forth between the characters in the game you’ll play as and the Emblem Spirits that will assist you when you find and equip their rings. These spirits are of past Lords and main characters of past titles in the franchise, and fans are happy to see these familiar faces once again. The newest posting is a rare “dual spirit” via Eirika and Ephraim. The two are from The Sacred Stones and have long been fan-favorite characters.

According to the translations, they are a “dual spirit” and are shown independently at times during the video below. However, the details for the Emblem Spirit focuses mainly on Eirika, so it might be that Ephraim gets more details later on.

For example, the Synch Skill for Eirika is Lunar Brace. Therefore, the skill will do more damage if the enemy you face has a higher defense stat. In contrast, when you switch to Ephraim, his Solar Brace will heal HP relative to how much damage is dealt in the attack.

Focusing on the weapons, Eirika’s Rapier allows you to do better damage against Cavalry or Armored foes in class.

Her Engage Skill is Sacred Twins. In it, both her and Ephraim’s Synch Skills activate so you’ll do a lot of damage while also healing wounds.

Finally, there’s the Engage technique, Twin Strike. When it’s activated, Eirika and her host can access both sword and lance attacks. That allows multiple things to happen. First, using two weapons might allow a “break” to occur in the end, ruining their defenses. Second, it’ll do more damage to enemies of the Aberrant nature. Third, if the ring is worn by a Cavalry unit when it’s done, the damage is further increased.

You can see many of these techniques in action in the video below. You’ll also see a chat between Eirika and the character Celine. Eirika reveals that she’ll help out Alear and his allies so that peace can come across the land once again. That is very in nature with Eirika as she was not one to fight, but she took up her Rapier after her kingdom fell because she had to. If we saw a conversation with Ephraim, he’d probably be reveling that he’s getting to fight so many formidable warriors to save the kingdom.

We’ll hopefully see the twins in action more when Fire Emblem Engage arrives on January 20th.

Source: Twitter