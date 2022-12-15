Fire Emblem Engage Reveals Rosado

It’s been clear for a while that Fire Emblem Engage is taking a different path from previous titles to get players excited for the new game. Previous titles have focused on trailers being released to showcase characters, the plot, gameplay, etc. But with the upcoming title, they’ve been doing a series of smaller reveals focusing on the characters you’ll have in your party. The approach seems to be working, as gamers are always looking forward to the next reveal so that they know who they can meet in the title. The latest entry in the series came today when they revealed the character of Rosado.

Rosado is a knight of Elusia, and she is Hortensia’s retainer. But while she is a knight, she has a personality that can be defined as eccentric in some ways. For example, she’s big into optimism and believes that to “live life to the fullest,” she must find all sorts of cute and pretty things. She’ll be a handful once you get her on the squad, but it might work out depending on your personality type.

In the video below, you’ll see her in action as a Wyvern Knight. That makes her a powerful ally on the field, given their mobility and stats. We also see her in a conversation with Hortensia, and they’re discussing expressions and what makes the “perfect one.” So again, she’s a unique character.

But if you think about it, that’s what makes finding out about all these Fire Emblem Engage characters so much fun. Typically we’d have to pick and choose who we interact with and then guess who they were through multiple conversations. But with these mini-trailers showcasing the characters, plus their descriptions, we can learn more about them before we play the game. That helps out immensely as it gives players an instant connection with them, and they may want to put them in their party the moment they join.

There are possibly many more characters left to reveal, so stay tuned for those updates. Another set of reveals we know to be coming is the Emblem Rings. We’ve only gotten a few reveals of the characters in those rings, and as past ones have shown, their abilities are top-notch.

We also know that more Emblem Rings are coming via the DLC for the title, so there will be plenty to do and use when the game comes out on January 20th.

Source: Serenes Forest