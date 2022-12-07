Fogato and Hortensia Are Newest Reveals For Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage continues to break down the characters in its vast roster. With each inclusion, the scope of the world and its citizens continues to fall into place as we approach the 2023 release date. So the question is, who are the characters that we met today? First, we have Fogato. He’s the younger brother of someone we met not too long ago in Timerra. He’s also the first prince in the Kingdom of Solm. That also means he’s second in succession should something ever happen to his sister. Not that he wants that based on the lifestyle that he enjoys.

Due to his not immediately being in line for the throne, he got to live an even more carefree life than his sister did. That has left him very free-spirited and with a very optimistic personality. That being said, he does have a caring side, which he proves by traveling around the country and protecting the people in need.

You’ll meet him in a desert you get lost in. He’s more than happy to come to your rescue and has a big smile as he does the deed. As for combat, Fogato is a bow knight, specifically a horsed knight. That will make him quite useful when trying to take down foes from afar, as it’ll be easier to get the unit to a spot where he can pick off his targets.

Next, we have Hortensia, who appears to be yet another character with a rather ambiguous nature. She’s from the Kingdom of Elusia and is its second princess, making her sister Ivy. Hortensia is said to be “innocent and selfish,” which could raise problems. That goes double when you realize that her father ordered her to find Alear and their party and steal all the Emblem Rings that they possess. As said, a bit ambiguous in terms of whether she’s really an ally or not.

Regarding her combat prowess, she’s a Wing Tamer, and in the video below, she’s shown using magic to defeat a foe. It should be noted that the class can also use staves, further building their usefulness. When you first meet her in the game, she’s blocked a bridge you are trying to cross.

By now, it should be clear that Fire Emblem Engage is doing its best to have fleshed-out characters from all its kingdoms with various personality types. However, we still have more to learn about before the game arrives on January 20th.

Source: YouTube