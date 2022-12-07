Nintendo UK Giving Special Deal For Future Nintendo Switch OLED Buyers!

Black Friday is one of the significant days in the gaming year due to all the sales that go on for it. However, it should be noted that these aren’t the only sales that happen before the year closes. With Christmas now on the way and only 18 days away, people will be curious about what sales happen for the new holiday season. If you think there aren’t any such deals that would “get your interest,” you might need to expand your reach a little. For example, if you live in the UK, there’s a special deal surrounding the Nintendo Switch OLED waiting for you.

Here’s how the deal works, if you buy a Nintendo Switch OLED from the My Nintendo Store and live in the UK, you’ll have the option of attaching a free game to the purchase. You’ll have two choices with that. You can get The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD or Mario Kart Live. For the latter, you’ll even choose whether you get Mario or Luigi to control.

The deal will begin on Friday, and you’ll have until the 31st to decide whether the offer is for you, so don’t feel rushed to choose, as that’s not required in this case.

The deal is a good one for those who don’t have a Nintendo Switch of any kind and want to get a game instantly should they get the OLED. The gaming choices are curious, especially since one is more of a remote-control experience, but those things sold surprisingly well when they first came out.

The other is an HD port of a game that was on the Wii, and you’d likely have thought they would want to put Breath of the Wild in the deal as that was the launch title for Switch and one of the best-selling games on the system. But oh well.

No matter the reason for the pairing, the deal is fair, and even if you don’t live in the UK or already have an OLED, you might know someone in the area who doesn’t! So share the deal with them and get the holiday spirit going!

Plus, even if this deal isn’t for you, this is the kind of “special offer” that will likely pop up in multiple other stories and venues. So be on the lookout so you can find the one that is perfect for you!

