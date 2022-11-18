Players Are Just Discovering A New Helpful Tip In The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a massively popular video game from Nintendo. After initially launching on the Nintendo Wii U, players have since been enjoying this game on the Nintendo Switch. However, despite being out for several years and logging countless hours into the game, some players are just uncovering a new helpful tip. While some players might have always known this trick, others who have reportedly logged thousands of hours into the game are just finding out about it.

What we’re referring to is increasing your horse’s stamina. This is done by simply feeding the horse an Endura Carrot. You can find these carrots at Malanya Spring and the edges of Great Fairy Fountains. From there, you’ll find that your horse will have its stamina increase which can prove to be quite valuable. However, one player took to Reddit and showcased the video clip showing how they had just stumbled upon the trick. In fact, other players were chiming in, stating that they were also utterly clueless about the trick and found it to be of great use as they explored the open world.

At any rate, with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild being as massive as it is, there are bound to be some tips players have yet to discover. But that’s another aspect that makes The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild so appealing. Even years after its release, you never know just what else you might uncover from a game. Of course, we’re sure that there are going to be plenty of players out there wondering if these tips will prove to be just as useful when the next installment drops.

We’ve known for a good while now that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was going to receive a sequel. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming into the marketplace next year. As long as there are no delay announcements, we should receive this game on May 12, 2023. Naturally, the game will be another single-player Nintendo Switch exclusive upon launch. So, if you haven’t already played through the first installment on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Wii U, there’s plenty of time to go through it before the sequel launches. In the meantime, you can check out the trailer for the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom video game in the video embedded down below.

