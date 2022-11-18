Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0- All Season 1 Battle Pass Content

With the start of Season 1 of both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, an all-new Battle Pass has become available for players to work their way through. With over 100 rewards, players will want to know what exactly this new stream of content entails before deciding to put money down for it and where some of the specific items are found in the new Sector system. This guide will provide a full list of all the Season 1 Battle Pass Content in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Full List of All Season 1 Battle Pass Content In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The new Battle Pass system in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 utilizes a new “Sectors” system, which will see all of the content divided into into groups of fives. Players will need to use Battle Token Tier Skips by playing either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.0 to unlock each item, with the fifth “High Value Target” item becoming available only after the four other tems in the Sector are unlocked. When all items in a Sector are earned, the Sector will be completed and will unlock all adjacent Sectors, allowing you to take a branching path to the next Sector that has rewards that you find the most appealing.

The free Battle Pass includes items such as new weapons and earnable CoD Points. Players that upgrade to the premium Battle Pass gain access to over 100 rewards, including new Operators, weapon blueprints, and up to 1,400 CoD Points. Once all Sectors are completed, you will unlock a special Completion Bonus. Below is the full list of every item available in the Season 1 Battle Pass for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 broken down per Sector:

A0 (Earned for Purchasing the Battle Pass): Battle Pass XP Bonus: 10% Boost to Battle Pass Progression Vel 46 Weapon Blueprint: Myth Maker .50 GS Weapon Blueprint: Articulate Response Gun Screen: Chronophobia HVT- Operator: Zeus



A1: Calling Card: Aerial Entrance 1 Hour Weapon Double XP Token Emblem: Hired Sniper Weapon Charm: Paying Rent (Free Tier) HVT- Kastov 545 Weapon Blueprint: The Orbiter



A2: Combat Knife Weapon Blueprint: Letter Opener Emblem: Scaling Assassin Calling Card: Gathered Gents War Tracks: Let’s Ride (Free Tier) HVT- Chop Top Vehicle Skin: Dark Chariot

A3: 1 Hour Double XP Token Bryson 890 Weapon Blueprint: Bellicose Large Weapon Decal: Tactical AF 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) HVT- Rangers I Operator Skin: Barrage

A4: 100 CoD Points 30-Minute Double XP Token X13 Auto Weapon Blueprint: Damysus (Free Tier) Armored Patrol Boat Vehicle Skin: Wavemaker HVT- Calisto Operator Skin: Deluge

A5: Emblem: Back to Back Calling Card: Hired Sniper Basilisk Weapon Blueprint: Ignition Gun Screen: Endless Black (Free Tier) HVT- EBR-14 Weapon Blueprint: Hostile Takeover

A6: Weapon Sticker: Scorpion 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Weapon Charm: World’s Best Merc Large Weapon Decal: King’s Skull HVT- New SMG: BAS-P (Free Tier)

A7: Weapon Sticker: Gunfighter Coffee Company 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Weapon Charm: Shooting Target Large Weapon Decal: XTEN HVT- New Sniper Rifle: Victus XMR (Free Tier)



A8: Emblem: Time to Strike Calling Card: Scaling Assassin P890 Weapon Blueprint: Jack of All Loading Screen: Down the Barrel (Free Tier) HVT- Lachmann Sub Weapon Blueprint: Espionage

A9: 15-Minute Double Weapon XP Token 15-Minute Double XP Token (Free Tier) LM-S Weapon Blueprint: Send It ATV Vehicle Skin: Obsidian Rider HVT- KORTAC Group I Operator Skin: The Unseen

A10: 100 CoD Points 30-Minute Double XP Token Fennec 45 Weapon Blueprint: Hacksaw LTV Vehicle Skin: Offsite (Free Tier) HVT- Reyes Operator Skin: Low Drag



A11: 100 CoD Points 45-Minute Double XP Token Expedite 12 Weapon Blueprint: Vigilant (Free Tier) Hatchback Vehicle Skin: Company Lease HVT- Zero Operator Skin: Zero

A12: 100 CoD Points 30-Minute Double XP Token (Free Tier) Vaznev-9K Weapon Blueprint: Terminal Velocity APC Vehicle Skin: Hostile Takeover HVT- 100 CoD Points

A13: Weapon Sticker: Nice Nods Weapon Charm: .50 Cal 45-Minute Double Weapon XP Token (Free Tier) Large Weapon Decal: Warfighter HVT- MCPR-300 Weapon Blueprint: Body Count

A14: Calling Card: Plane Sight Emblem: Sole Survivor 100 CoD Points War Track: Homefront (Free Tier) HVT- Light Helo Vehicle Skin: Executive Whip

A15: Loading Screen: Leg Day Weapon Sticker: Corinthian Helmet Weapon Charm: Sold! RHIB Vehicle Skin: River Shadow (Free Tier) HVT- Victus XMR Weapon Blueprint: Basileus

A16: Large Weapon Decal: Fractured 1 Hour Double XP Token Kastov-74U Weapon Blueprint: Chiron (Free Tier) Cargo Truck Vehicle Skin: War Haul HVT- Gus Operator Skin: War Bull

A17: 45-Minute Double XP Token Calling Card: Cornered Cover 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) 100 CoD Points HVT- Stiletto Operator Skin: Payload

A18: Calling Card: Sole Survivor Emblem: Gathered Gents Minibak Weapon Blueprint: Closer (Free Tier) Operator Finishing Move: Sweet Dreams HVT- Roze Operator Skin: Blackout

A19: Loading Screen: Weapons Up Large Weapon Decal: Tactique Verte 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) HVT- 100 CoD Points

A20: Loading Screen: Catching Air Weapon Sticker: Best Merc Ever Weapon Charm: ETO UTV Vehicle Skin: Dark Horse (Free Tier) HVT- BAS-P Weapon Blueprint: Tokoloshe



100% Completion: M4 Weapon Blueprint: Mortal’s Bane 100 CoD Points 100 CoD Points 100 CoD Points HVT- Zeus Operator Skin: Olympus King



Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

