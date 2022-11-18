Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Rated?

Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a title many have looked forward to since its predecessor arrived in 2017. Fans weren’t sure at first whether a direct sequel would happen, but in 2019, we got confirmation at E3 via a teaser trailer that it would indeed be happening. Then, Nintendo played coy for some time until last September, when the trailer for the game finally dropped. The trailer raised more questions than answers, but we knew its release date of May 12th, which was enough for some. But now, the game has been rated in Korea, revealing some interesting details.

As you’ll see in the tweet below, the game has been rated to be suitable for gamers that are 12 and above. That feels fair, as the game does have a lot of action and potentially scary moments. Here’s the brief description that they gave with the rating. They say it’s a “role-playing game for the Nintendo Switch in which the stage of the adventure to find Zelda expands into the sky.”

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been rated in Korea: https://t.co/24vSwJb1wk



Gematsu page: https://t.co/wy3kDu9JwH pic.twitter.com/tPGGBZatGW — Gematsu (@gematsu) November 18, 2022

Obviously, some translations made the sentence not so smooth to read, but we can infer some things about the title based on this. For example, they said the “adventure to find Zelda.” In the brief looks at the game we’ve had, we saw Zelda get lost through the land of Hyrule being broken and falling into a chasm. That alone would be enough for an adventure to be had because of their relationship in the previous game.

But, the fact that it “expands into the sky” might indicate that to get her, Link has to find something in the now floating sections of the world to reach her. Perhaps those items are the “Tears of the Kingdom,” but that’s just speculation.

Even with that inference, we still need to learn more about the title. For example, we know that the Master Sword is broken within the game, but we don’t know how or by who. Link also has a new “feature” via his arm, which looks like it was transformed and has unique powers. But what those are, we can’t say just yet.

There is also the scope of the world above and below that we can only guess. The previous trailer did show an expansive array of floating islands we can visit, but will the mainland of Hyrule be left unavailable? Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait for more information before Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom arrives next year.

Source: Twitter