Fortnite Leaker Claims Sportsbikes Will Be The Next Vehicle Addition

Fortnite is one of the most beloved and played battle royale games out there. It’s one of the titles that seemingly cause a wave of interest in the genre. But those playing through the game now might have found themselves enjoying a recent vehicle addition. We recently received Chapter 4 of Fortnite, and with it came the addition of dirt bikes. Players could take these bikes and trail through the map and perform tricks or even use the dirt bike to take out an enemy spotted in the open. If you enjoyed cruising the map on a dirt bike, then you might find the next vehicle addition to be just as thrilling.

HypeX is a Twitter account that provides supposed Fortnite leaks. One of the most recent tweets to come from this account is that Epic Games is adding another bike to the game. What is reportedly in the works is being called Sportbikes. These particular bikes are said to be reskins of dirt bikes added into the game, but they’ll instead be faster and overall heavier. That should add to the chaos in any given match, but we’ll have to actually wait and see if this is a vehicle that Epic Games is bringing into Fortnite. Currently, there is no official announcement regarding Sportbikes coming into the game.

The next vehicle that Fortnite are working on is "Sportbikes", which is obviously gonna be a reskin of Dirtbikes but faster & heavier. pic.twitter.com/UorFa5o76d — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 7, 2022

It does seem likely, as we’ve seen plenty of vehicles get added to Fortnite. Everything from shopping carts, karts, quads, and motor boats, to even more wacky options like a canon has been featured within the gameplay before. But with the first season of Chapter 4 just getting off the ground, we’ll likely have a bit of a wait before we see any new additions like the Sportsbike make their way into the game. Meanwhile, there are other areas that players are hopeful Epic Games will take some time to look at that’s outside of adding new content to the video game.

Recently, we reported on fan feedback over including a new animation mechanic, which is the hurdle. Now, if you haven’t been playing Fortnite or haven’t seen any issues, this mechanic is actually causing quite a headache. Players have expressed just how often the hurdle mechanic leads to early deaths. For instance, players can accidentally trigger the hurdle across different objects, leaving them to fall at a distance that will take out their character. Others have expressed that these hurdles now make it difficult to use smaller objects as a means of cover when facing an enemy.

With Fortnite being a free-to-play video game title, you can download this game to play today. Currently, Fortnite is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source