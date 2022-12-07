Battlefield 2042 Launches Update 3.1 For Season 3: Escalation

A new update for Battlefield 2042 just rolled out and brings a lot of changes to EA’s shooter title. The game recently launched its Season 3: Escalation content. After what’s undoubtedly been a rocky road for Battlefield 2042, it seems as though the development team at EA DICE have been pleasantly surprised by the community’s feedback on the current state of the game. Today’s update should provide further improvements for players to enjoy.

The new update 3.1 goes live today, December 7 and brings a number of quality-of-life improvements, alongside some reworks and additional tweaks. The main changes added into the game as part of this update will be the addition of three new Vault weapons. These have been detailed as the M416, M240B and M93R guns, each of which comes with its own special assignments in order to unlock them.

Another key change in this update will be a full rework of the game’s Manifest map. The thought process behind the rework of this location is to ensure that Manifest “becomes more streamlined and offers up a tighter game space.” The developers have added and adjusted a number of core flag spaces on the map, with the aim of cutting down players’ travel times across the zone. It’ll also feature some reworked points of interest, including Container Yard – North, Quay, Container Yard – South and the Weather Station.

Players should also expect to see general improvements in the game’s responsiveness and enhanced reload animations for weapons. Audio has also been improved as part of the update. You can read the full patch notes for the new update over at the Battlefield 2042 website, but some of the main ones have been noted below.

Battlefield 2042 Update 3.1 Patch Notes

Gameplay Improvements

You are now able to dynamically change the zoom radius of the minimap via keybind

Improved hit registration against soldiers on moving platforms or vehicles

Resolved an issue where a vault animation could play on top of a reload animation

Further improvements to improve responsiveness around weapon deploy and undeploy animations, aiming down sight, sprint traversal and reduced the time around enter soldier movement speeds these changes will be particularly felt on animation

Improved responsiveness on transition into movement from standing still

Fixed an issue where it was possible to skip the traversal sprint recovery time

Fixed animation not playing properly when entering vehicles though entrance that is high above the ground

Resolved an issue where the Character is stuck in downed state after dying during a takedown and then getting revived

Fix a rare issue that could make the player stuck in a limbo state after dying during a takedown

Making hit reactions more pronounced to improve the shooting experience

Fixed an issue where Sundance may have a more bouncy landing via their Wingsuit than anticipated

Fixed a bug where landing with the wingsuit on a fence shortly after activating could cause lethal fall damage

Fixed an issue with Blood Splatter not appearing correctly when shooting enemy soldiers

Fixed an issue causing blood spatter effects to appear in unintended places

Added blood mist elements to the regular body and head shot impacts on soldiers to better convey that you hit an enemy

Fixed a bug where you could attach to a rope through thin walls

Fix for left hand animations breaking after entering a vehicle from traversal sprint

Fixed a bug when traversal sprinting into water could make the swimming animation break

Fixed an issue where you could sometimes see floating weapon parts after throwing a smart grenade

Source