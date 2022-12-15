Battlefield 2042 Season 3: Battle of Nordvik Event Revealed

Earlier this week, we reported on a mid-season event coming to Battlefield 2042 in the name of the Battle of Nordvik. While this leak was labeled as a rumor, it’s now proven to be real. DICE has unveiled the Battle of Nordvik event today, and with it comes a trailer. This event will only last three weeks, so you’ll have some new content to get through here soon. But we have the full official breakdown of what you can expect with the Battlefield 2042 Season 3: Battle of Nordvik event.

Similar to the leaks released, the Battle of Nordvik will last three weeks. Overall, the focus is on the Nordvik secret alliance with the West being unveiled, which sparks a new retaliation from Eastern Forces. Players here will be joining either the Nordvik Control Corps or the Black Storm regiment as they fight for power. Again, this fight for power will last players a total of three weeks, with the first week, The Assault of Nordik – Conquest Assault, taking place on December 20 – 27.

The entire event will come to a close on January 10, 2023, so you should have some new content to get through during your holiday breaks. Fortunately, we also know what the spoils are here, as the official EA Battlefield 2042 blog post confirms what players can expect. Players will have new cosmetic rewards and bundles that can be either earned or purchased. Each week you’ll earn Ribbons to unlock specific gameplay rewards. You can view the gameplay rewards for each week below. Likewise, for all the various items you can secure from the event, check out the official Battlefield 2042 breakdown here.

Week 1 Assault On Nordvik

5 Ribbons – Epic “Raider” Headgear for Sundance

12 Ribbons – Epic “Revelation” Weapon Skin for the MP9

20 Ribbons – Epic “Death” Outfit for Casper

Week 2 Defense Of Nordvik

5 Ribbons – Epic “Bastion” Headgear for Falck

12 Ribbons – Rare “Marauder” Outfit for Mackay

20 Ribbons – Epic “Overseer” Outfit for Irish

Week 3 Liberation of Nordvik

5 Ribbons – Rare “Watchman” Rare Outfit for Angel

12 Ribbons – Epic “Hell Fire” Weapons Skin for the MCS-880

20 Ribbons – Epic “Thermobaric” Vehicle Skin

While this mid-season event might spark more players actively going through matches for the next couple of weeks, developers are hopeful they’ll stick around. We know that there is a season 4 coming for the game in 2023, and likewise, it’s been confirmed that the developers will be releasing a season 5. If you haven’t given Battlefield 2042 a try yet, the game is available to pick up on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source