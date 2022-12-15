Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Best Order To Complete Starfall Street | Team Star Tips & Tricks

One of the major questlines in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is Starfall Street. This quest is gained almost immediately upon arriving at your chosen Academy and requires you to travel across Paldea and purge it of the nefarious Team Star. This, along with the other two quests you gain at the same time, will take up most of your time in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Of course, you can go anywhere at almost any time, but doing so will likely land you in a heap of bother. Most notably, the world of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet doesn’t scale, so going too far out will result in you getting slapped by Pokemon who are many times your level. Because of this, we have compiled a quick guide to help you tackle Starfall Street in the best possible order.

Who Are Team Star?

Team Star are a band of miscreants who have set up shop across Paldea. There are five bases controlled by five leaders. The law of the land is that if a leader is defeated, their base is disbanded. It’s a simple law and one that you will seek to exploit on your journey.

The kicker with Team Star is that they are not necessarily evil. There are many cutscenes to watch, and stories to uncover that detail their ultimate goal as well as what caused their formation. It’s all very interesting and cements Team Star as one of the more memorable “evil” teams in Pokemon History. No Spoilers though.

Best Order To Take On Team Star

If you want to take Team Star on and win, we recommend following this order:

The reason for this is rather simple – this is likely going to be the order you bump into them when you leave Mesagoza. Not to mention, this list is also in level order. Giacomo has the lowest-level Pokemon, whilst Eri is rocking the highest. Taking them on in this order should maintain the intended level of challenge and prevent any significant spikes or dips in difficulty.

Rewards For Defeating Team Star

Of course, defeating Team Star will reward you rather handsomely. Each base will grant you a number of LP (which scales based on how many bases have been defeated), Materials, and even powerful Technical Machines to teach your Pokemon mighty attacks. Oh, and let’s not forget the monetary gains too. It’s always nice to line your pockets with the sweet, clinking sound of victory.

That’s all we have on Team Star for now. We have more Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides for your viewing pleasure, take a quick gander at those for more tips and tricks.