Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Beat The Fire Crew – Starfall Street Guide

Everything you need to know to defeat the Fire Crew in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

So you have stumbled across another one of Team Star’s many bases scattered around Pokemon Scarlet & Violet (or perhaps this is your first encounter?). This time you will be up against Schedar Squad, and their fiery leader, Mela. Brace yourself, because things are about to heat up.

Mela is one of the five leaders of Team Star, but in the grand scheme of things, she is one of the weakest of the bunch. She will almost certainly be one of the first you fight, and her Pokemon hover in the mid-to-high twenties. She is all about fire, so consider packing a few solid Water Pokemon to have an easier time.

More Pokemon Scarlet & Violet content:

Gym Order | How To Catch Ditto | How To Breed Pokemon | Evolution Items | Beginner Tips | Combat Guide

Fire Crew Base Location

You can bump into the Fire Crew simply by following the path North out of Artazon in Area 1 of East Province. It’s almost impossible to miss, and the game will throw a few cutscenes your way to really highlight its position and importance. You can also just check your Rotom Map as all major objectives are clearly marked.

Entering The Fire Crew’s Base

Before you can enter the Fire Crew’s Base, you will need to take out a Grunt who is standing guard. This Grunt is not too difficult to take down as they only have one Pokemon, a Houndour. Houndour (level 25) is a Dark/Fire Pokemon, and is weak to the following:

Water

Fighting

Ground

Rock

These are all fairly common, so take your pick and knock it out.

With the Grunt down, you are free to enter the Base and initiate a Star Barrage event.

Completing The Fire Crew Star Barrage

Every Star Barrage in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is (more or less) the same. You are tasked with quickly dispatching 30 Pokemon in order to reveal the Crew Leader. These battles are not your standard battle, and you are forced to use the Let’s Go mechanic to overcome the hordes of Pokemon scattered around the base.

Before you enter the base, make sure the first three Pokemon in your party order are your best, and fully healed. Whilst it is advised you rock Water, Ground, or Rock-type Pokemon and moves for this, any Pokemon who is of a high enough level can partake and do well. These encounters are not particularly difficult.

Finally, if you find yourself struggling, look for Vending Machines scattered around the place. These will heal your Pokemon and let you get back to battling. Once all 30 Pokemon are defeated, Mela will reveal herself.

How To Defeat Mela

Mela is a bit more of a challenge than her Crew. Her Pokemon are of a higher level and she is riding a super-sized Revavroom that you will have to defeat to win. Mela brings the following Pokemon:

Torkoal – Level 27

– Level 27 Schedar Starmobile – Level 27

Torkoal is a pure Fire-Type and can be taken out by using just about any Water, Ground, or Rock attack. Torkoal is also incredibly slow, so you should be able to take it out before it attacks. The Schedar Starmobile is a smidge more difficult to take down, however.

The Schedar Starmobile is also a Fire-Type, however, its stats are higher than Torkoals in just about every way – especially Speed. Make sure your Pokemon are not too under levelled, and you should be fine. Having multiple Pokemon who are Super Effective against Fire is ideal for this just in case the Schedar Starmobile takes your ace out.

With the Schedar Starmobile down for the count, Mela will be defeated. You will receive the following rewards:

Fire Badge

TM Flame Charge

LP (varies based on how many Bases you have defeated)

(varies based on how many Bases you have defeated) TM Materials

Mela is down, but there are plenty more Team Star Bases to take down, and even more Badges and Quests to complete and discover. We have plenty of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides to help you along the way to boot.