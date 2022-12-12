Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Beat The Dark Crew – Starfall Street Guide

Everything you need to know to defeat the Dark Crew in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

One of the three major questlines in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is Starfall Street. You will be tasked by a mysterious caller to take down the equally mysterious (and mischievous) Team Star. This plan is called Operation Starfall and it is part of the Starfall Street quest. Get ready to travel all of Paldea, because they are spread far and wide.

Your first challenger will (or should) be Giacomo who is the capped leader of Segin Squad. He and his team are lovers of all things Dark, and their Pokemon follow suit. Thankfully, Giacomo is not too much of a challenge if you have the right Pokemon to back you up, so let’s break it all down and get to it.

Dark Crew Base Location

First things first, you need to find Giacomo’s base if you want to take him on. Thankfully, this is incredibly easy thanks to the robustness of your Rotom Map. To find it, all you have to do is take a quick gander to the south of Cascarrafa in Area 1 of West Province.

It can be quite the hassle to get here since the trek to Cascarrafa is a fairly lengthy one depending on which way you decide to go. The quickest way is to leave Mesagoza by its western entrance and follow the signs counterclockwise around Paldea.

Entering The Dark Crew’s Base

To take out Team Star, you need to Raid all of their bases. This is fairly simple in practice, but very unique. Firstly, you need to approach the Dark Crew’s base. This will trigger a battle with a Grunt.

This Grunt will send out a Level 19 Murkrow which can be quickly dispatched by using one of the following Types:

Electric

Ice

Rock

Fairy

With the Grunt defeated, you will be allowed to Raid their base. Make sure you put your three strongest Pokemon in your first three slots and double-check to ensure they are healed.

Completing The Dark Crew Star Barrage

This is where the unique aspect of Operation Starfall comes into play. Star Barrage is a unique minigame where you are tasked with defeating 30 Pokemon in quick succession. These aren’t your usual Pokemon battles (thankfully). Instead, you will need to use the ‘Let’s Go!’ feature introduced in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Simply press the ‘R’ button to send out your Pokemon, and get to work. You can send all three Pokemon out at once if you want to save time. Once you have dispatched 30 Pokemon, you are done with this section. However, if all of your Pokemon are knocked out, then you will have to start again from the beginning. This is unlikely to happen due to how easy this section is, but if you do find yourself in a bit of a pickle, then there are vending machines scattered about the base. Interact with them to heal your party fully.

How To Defeat Giacomo

Once you have completed the Star Barrage, you can battle the nefarious Giacomo. He will roll out of a garage atop of a super-sized Revavroom called a Starmobile. This is where things will get a bit more difficult.

Giacomo will challenge you to a battle and use the following Pokemon:

Pawniard – Level 20

– Level 20 Segin Starmobile (Dark) – Level 21

Pawniard is your first task, and its Typing makes it a bit of a strange one to deal with. Pawniard is Steel/Dark. Thankfully, its biggest Weakness, Fighting, is easily exploited with a Pawmo/Pawmi/Pawmot, or any Fighting Pokemon you have at your disposal (you can find Mankey near this base). Pawniard is also weak to Fire and Ground if you want to go down that route.

With Pawniard down, you will have to fight the Starmobile. Thankfully, this Starmobile shares the same weaknesses as Pawniard, so hit it hard with a Fighting/Ground/Fire attack. We would still recommend using Fighting here as the Segin Starmobile is 4x weak to that Type.

With Giacomo defeated, you will receive the following:

Dark Badge

TM Foul Play

LP (varies based on how many Bases you have defeated)

(varies based on how many Bases you have defeated) TM Materials

Giacomo is down, but there are plenty more Team Star Bases to take down, and even more Badges and Quests to complete and discover. We have plenty of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides to help you along the way to boot.