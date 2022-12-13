Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Beat The Poison Crew – Starfall Street Guide

The leader of the Navi Squad in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, is the rather dapper Ninjutsu master, Atticus. Lover of cloth, silks, fabrics, and Poison-type Pokemon, Atticus is no slouch if you go in unprepared. If you want to nab this guy’s badge and progress the Starfall Street questline, you are going to have to take him down.

To give you a leg up on this encounter, we have assembled a short guide that will walk you through all the ins and outs. Everything from finding the base, to defeating the guards, to completing the Star Barrage is all here, so grab your favourite Pokemon and get ready to battle. We recommend bringing some Pokemon with Ground attacks to make this a smidge easier.

Poison Crew Base Location

Atticus is likely going to be the second or third leader you take on. You can find his base hidden in Tagtree Thicket, just north of Zapapico. These locations are on the eastern side of Paldea and can be easily found by using your Rotom Map as it tracks all of your major Quest targets.

Entering The Poison Crew’s Base

Before you can take on Atticus and his base, you will need to dispatch the guards outside of the main gate. This Grunt is more dangerous than the other Grunts you have faced so far, and this is mostly down to the level of their Pokemon, as well as the sheer number. Previous Grunts had one Pokemon to their name, whereas this Grunt comes in with a whopping two. They are:

Gulpin – Level 30

Shroodle – Level 31

This fight shouldn’t be too difficult at this stage in the game, even if Poison is one of the stranger Typings in the game. Both Gulpin and Shroodle are pure Poison-type Pokemon, and this makes them surprisingly resilient to many attacks. However, they are weak to Ground and Psychic attacks, so make sure to pack some of these before you head to this Base.

Completing The Poison Crew Star Barrage

With the Grunt taken care of, you are free to start the Star Barrage. Like all Star Barrages, you are tasked with defeating 30 Pokemon in 10 minutes. This is an incredibly generous timer as it should only take you about 2 minutes to complete.

Unlike other Pokemon battles, you will be required to use the Let’s Go feature to auto-battle the hordes of Pokemon in your way. You will also only have access to 3 of your 6 Pokemon. Because of this, make sure your strongest (and more relevant) Pokemon take up the top 3 slots in your roster.

If you find yourself getting low on HP, try and find a Vending Machine. Vending Machines fully heal your squad, allowing you to get back into the action quickly.

How To Defeat Atticus

With his base well and truly in turmoil, Atticus will make his grand entrance atop his Navi Starmobile (a super-sized Revavroom). Atticus is more difficult than Giacomo and Mela, and he is also bringing more Pokemon to the battle. If you lose to Atticus, you will be thrust back to the start of the Star Barrage, so make sure you are prepared.

Atticus brings the following Pokemon:

Skuntank – Level 32

Revavroom – Level 32

Muk – Level 32

Navi Starmobile (Poison) – Level 32

Skuntank is up first, and this guy is not your usual Poison-type Pokemon. Skuntank is actually Poison/Dark which means it loses its weakness to Psychic, leaving it only weak to Ground.

Revavroom is another odd Pokemon, coming in with Steel/Poison. This pairing of Types makes it shockingly resistant, being resistant, double resistant, and even immune to the vast majority of attacks in the game. However, Revavroom has two weaknesses, the first being Fire. His second weakness is far more substantial, as Revavroom is 4x weak to Ground attacks. If you have a strong Ground Pokemon, you should be able to take this guy out in a single hit.

With all of those odd Pokemon out of the way, you are left with Muk. Muk is pure Poison, meaning Psychic and Ground are the way to go here.

With all of his Pokemon defeated, Atticus will resort to using his Starmobile in combat. This thing is a pure Poison-type, however, so the same attacks you used to take down Muk should work here. Ground attacks were our go-to, and we were able to take it down in a single hit. Like with all Starmobiles, its stats are quite high, so if you are unable to OHKO it, you could find yourself taking large chunks of damage in return.

Once you defeat the Starmobile, you will receive the following rewards from Atticus:

Poison Badge

TM Gunk Shot

LP (varies based on how many Bases you have defeated)

(varies based on how many Bases you have defeated) TM Materials

Atticus is down, but there are plenty more Team Star Bases to take down, and even more Badges and Quests to complete and discover. We have plenty of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides to help you along the way to boot.