Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Beat The Fairy Crew – Starfall Street Guide

You are nearing the end of the Starfall Street questline, but that doesn’t mean Team Star is going to bend over and surrender. The strongest leaders are yet to come, and Ortega could be the hardest depending on your team. It’s not over until it’s over, so get ready for a scrap.

Ortega is the leader of the Ruchbah Squad, and he is substantially more powerful than many of his fellow Leaders. Atticus was likely the last Leader you fought, and Ortega’s Pokemon are coming in 20+ levels higher. Not only that, but being a Fairy-based squad, Ruchbah is packing one of the best Types in Pokemon to boot. We recommend bringing some Steel attacks for this one.

Fairy Crew Base Location

Ortega’s base can be found to the north of Paldea, just north of Glaseado Mountain. You won’t be able to access this area of the game (at least not easily) until your Pokemon are high-level, so don’t rush to take on Ortega. You can quickly find Ortega’s location by consulting your Rotom Map, as this device tracks all of your quests.

Entering The Fairy Crew’s Base

Like always, fighting Ortega is not as easy as rolling up to his base and knocking on the door. No, you need to jump through some hoops first. The first hoop is taking down the Grunt guarding the door. This Grunt brings the following Pokemon:

Mogrem – Level 49

– Level 49 Hattrem – Level 49

Neither of these Pokemon are fully evolved, so whilst they are dangerous in the sense that their levels are quite high, they are not as powerful as they could be. Morgrem is up first and this guy is rocking a Dark/Fairy typing. This makes Morgrem completely immune to Psychic and Dragon, but weak to Poison, Steel, and funnily enough, Fairy. Steel should be your go-to here.

Hattrem is unusual because it looks like it should be a Fairy-type, but it isn’t. Hattrem is actually a red herring due to it being a Psychic Type. Thankfully its stats are pretty low, so hitting it hard with just about anything should do the trick. However, Bug, Ghost, and Dark are your best bet.

Completing The Fairy Crew Star Barrage

With the Grunt taken down, you are free to initiate the Star Barrage. As per usual, you have 10 minutes to defeat 30 Pokemon using the Let’s Go feature. All of the Pokemon in this event are some variation of Fairy-type, so make sure you have some Steel-type attacks on your Pokemon. Also double check your best Pokemon are in the top 3 slots of your roster, as these are the Pokemon you will bring to the Star Barrage.

If your Pokemon are getting low on HP, be sure to heal at one of the many Vending Machines scattered around the base.

How To Defeat Ortega

Once the Star Barrage has been completed, Ortega will make his grand entrance atop his Ruchbah Starmobile. This battle can be somewhat difficult if you aren’t prepared, but since we’ve already packed our team with some Steel attacks (right?), you should come out on top without much hassle.

Ortega brings the following Pokemon:

Azumarill – Level 50

– Level 50 Wigglytuff – Level 50

– Level 50 Dachsbun – Level 50

– Level 50 Ruchbah Starmobile (Fairy) – Level 51

Funnily enough, Ortega’s first Pokemon is Azurmarill who is not weak to Steel. Azumarill, being a Water/Fairy-type, is weak to Electric, Grass, and Poison. Most of those are common types, so you shouldn’t have any trouble taking Azurmarill out.

Wigglytuff is a Normal/Fairy-type, and this makes it weak to Steel and Poison. Its defensive stats are quite high, rocking great HP and solid Sp.Def, however, its Def stat leaves a lot to be desired. Use attacks like Iron Head to quickly dispatch the Pokemon and move on.

The final Pokemon in Ortega’s arsenal is Dachsbun, a pure Fairy-type. This makes it immune to Dragon, but weak to Poison and Steel. Dachsbun has pretty low HP but makes up for it with a high Spd and Def stat. Hit it hard with a Steel attack – ideally a Sp.Atk, and you should take it down in one hit.

With all of Ortega’s Pokemon defeated, you will be forced to fight his Starmobile. This thing is a pure Fairy-type, like Dachsbun, and can be taken out in much the same way. Be aware that the Starmobile has very high stats. You may have to hit it multiple times to take it down, and that means you have to survive a hit or two in return. We recommend having a backup Pokemon who can use Steel attacks just in case your first Pokemon is defeated.

Once you defeat the Starmobile, you will receive the following rewards from Ortega:

Fairy Badge

TM Dazzling Gleam

LP (varies based on how many Bases you have defeated)

(varies based on how many Bases you have defeated) TM Materials

Ortega is down, but there are plenty more Team Star Bases to take down, and even more Badges and Quests to complete and discover. We have plenty of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides to help you along the way to boot.