Lil Gator Game Director Discusses Capturing Character Personality Through Dialogue & Interactions

Lil Gator Game may be one the final games to launch in 2022, but it also has the makings of one of the years classic indie tites. On the eve of the game’s December 14, 2022 release date, Artist and Director Connor Patrick Quinn from Lil Gator Game developer MegaWobble, spoke to Gamerant about the characterisation in the game, and how their characters take advantage of Quinn’s background in musical theatre to get themselves and their intentions, desires, and wants across to the player.

Speaking to Gamerant, Quinn said the following,

I have a background in musical theatre and running tabletop games like D&D, so presenting characters that feel like they have a lot going on in a short period of time is second nature to me. It was very important to me that every character maintain a sense of who they are and what they want–which isn’t always easy when there are plot points you need to hit. But by holding myself to that standard, and occasionally rewriting scenes entirely, a lot of natural dialogue evolved. Also, characters act differently depending on who’s around–just like in real life! Some of those dynamics are more obvious than others. They’re like little extra secrets that I hope improves everyone’s experience whether or not they notice.

One of the other pillars of the game is identity, as well as the big topics of both inclusion and diversity. Quinn discussed the nature of the characters, their pro-nouns, as well as the presence of various other characters that are of abled in different ways. Quinn also addressed the idea that these characters were added to the game simply to make impact

Lil Gator is non-binary. Their story is all about experimenting with their identity, so it seemed obvious. There are a handful of other non-binary characters and differently-abled characters in the cast, as well. Not everything exists to make an impact. Some things are just true.

About Lil Gator Game

“Embark on an adorable adventure, discover new friends and uncover everything the island has to offer. Climb, Swim, Glide and slide your way into the hearts of the many different characters you meet on your travels!”

Lil Gator Game is coming from MegaWobble and Playtonic Friends, a fairly new publishing arm of Playtonic that has led to the launch of games such as Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince, Demon Turf, and A Little Golf Journey. Lil Gator Game is slated to arrive on the Nintendo Switch, and PC on December 14, 2022.

