Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Is Getting Its Own Xbox Direct

It won't take too long to see more of Wo Long.

Team Ninja has revealed that their upcoming masocore action game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will get its own Xbox Direct, of sorts.

On the official Twitter account for the game, they revealed that the game will be previewed live on Twitch this coming December 14, 2022, on 10:30 AM PT / 1:30 PM ET.

Details are scant on what will be in the stream, but they mentioned that Emmanuel MASTER Rodriguez will be on the stream.

Dead or Alive fans may remember MASTER as one of the top players of the game in its competitive scene from the the 2000s and 2010s. Today he is community manager at Team Ninja, for all their games.

On Twitter, MASTER shared this message for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty fans:

“Heading to Seattle and hope some of you will tune into the #xbox stream for some #WoLongFallenDynasty news. Looking forward to chatting with all of you.”

Team Ninja have already shared an extensive demo for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. This demo was truly necessary to help promote the game, as thus far, previews were only being provided via serious interviews with the game studio’s heads at development. This meant that Team Ninja were not really able to demonstrate the game as a gameplay experience, so much as they had the opportunity to discuss the process of making it.

We did get some key insights from these interviews. For example, we learned that Team Ninja is only providing one difficulty setting for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. This shouldn’t discourage less skilled players from playing, as they are also adding game design elements so that it isn’t as hard as a game from From Software. For example, they promised systems that will allow you to level up your character.

They also revealed in interview that it will not be set in an open world, but will instead be a linear mission based game. These details are all well and good, but none of the promotion for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has really been designed to drum up excitement for it, not in the same way as the average Batman Arkham game, for example.

With a well known streamer and personality in his own right, MASTER may be best suited to really excite the game streamer enthusiast crowd for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and subsequently, get some real hype for the game in the coming months.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is scheduled to release in early 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be on Game Pass on day one.

Source: Twitter, via Pledge Times