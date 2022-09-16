Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Demo Is Now Available on PlayStation and Xbox Consoles

The demo has a reward waiting for you if you can finish it.

Koei Tecmo has made a demo of Wo Long Fallen Dynasty available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Demo releases today! #WoLongDemo is available on PS5 & Xbox Series S|X.



Those who complete the demo will receive the special item "Crouching Dragon Helmet" that can be equipped in the final game!



If you can complete the demo, you will earn the Crouching Dragon Helmet, which you can then use in the final game. The demo is available until September 25, 2022.

It isn’t clear why no such demo has been released for Steam, but it may simply be the case that Koei Tecmo is looking for feedback just for consoles. It’s also possible that the studio is busy making it playable on the Steam Deck. They did announce they were making this demo last month.

Koei has already have some games media play parts of the game, so we already have an idea what you can look forward to when you load up the demo yourself.

Character customization not only allows you to change the look of your character, but which Phase you will be playing. Each Phase is based on a different element, but they really represent different gameplay styles. Each Phase also has its representative Divine Beast.

Metal Phase focuses on debuffing enemies. Its Divine Beast, the Baihu, a white tiger, fights with you for a limited period.

Wood Phase is about support and recovery. Its Divine Beast, the Qinglong, an azure dragon, can heal you and allies.

Water Phase focuses on stealth. Its Divine Beast, the Xuanwu, a black turtle, launches ice projectiles from a stationary position.

Fire Phase is the barbarian like attack oriented phase. Its Divine Beast, the Zhuque, a red phoenix, can create a fire that will spread around you.

Finally, the Earth Phase is the defense oriented style. Its Divine Beast, the Qilin, summons stone pillars. The Qilin does not have an analogue in Western mythology, but it is the creature you can see on the label of a can of Kirin beer.

As you play, you level up by raising your amount for each of the five Phases. Consequently, this affects each Phase’s corresponding stat. For example, a higher amount of Water increases your stealth rating.

For Wo Long, the Ki system from Nioh has been replaced with a Spirit System. You earn Spirit when you attack, but if it goes negative you will get stunned. There is also a Morale Rank that works as your level up system. Your rank goes up as you kill more enemies, and affects how much damage you deal enemies and how much they can hurt you. If you die, you start over at Rank 1.

Spirit can also be used to replace your normal attacks. There are Spirit attacks that consume up your earned Spirit. You also consume Spirit to use magic skills, wizardry spells, and martial arts.

You can deflect or dodge, with each option having different effects. To deflect you need to press the button just before the enemy’s attack. This increases your spirit and lets you use Deflect Critical Blows. Dodging is an easier two button press, but this will consume Spirit.

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty will be released on early 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and Steam.

