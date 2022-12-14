Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How To Beat The Fighting Crew – Starfall Street Guide

The final stop on your quest to purge Team Star from Paldea – at least for now – is Caph Squad and their leader, Eri. Caph Squad is a crew who prefers to duke it out with Fighting Pokemon, so be prepared for quite the slobber knocker if you want to tackle Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s final star-shaped hurdle.

Of course, being the (likely) final base on your journey, Eri is no slouch. Her Pokemon are far stronger than most of the other leaders, and she even dwarfs Ortega’s mighty Fairy Squad. With a bit of preparation, however, Eri should fall just like the others. That’s where we come in.

More Pokemon Scarlet & Violet content:

Gym Order | How To Catch Ditto | How To Breed Pokemon | Evolution Items | Beginner Tips | Combat Guide

Fighting Crew Base Location

Finding Eri and Caph Squad is very simple. Like with all Quests in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you can simply access your Rotom Map and find her location by highlighting various points of interest. Failing that, you can just head to North Province in Area Two and you should quickly spot signs and banners indicating there is a base nearby.

Entering The Fighting Crew’s Base

As always, there will be a guard standing, well, guard, in front of the Team Star Base. This is a mere Grunt, but they are not to be underestimated. Their Pokemon are in their mid-fifties, so if you aren’t up to snuff, you are going to get whooped. The Grunt brings the following Pokemon:

Croagunk – Level 54

– Level 54 Primeape – Level 55

Croagunk is up first, and this tricksy little frog is a dual-typing of Poison/Fighting. This makes it weak to both Ground and Flying, but more importantly, it is 4x weak to Psychic. We used Espathra and effortlessly took it down in a single Psychic hit.

Primeape is a pure Fighting-type Pokemon but shares many of the same weaknesses. Primeape has no 4x weaknesses but is still weak to Flying, Psychic, and Fairy. Espathra once again did work in this fight and Primeape went down very easily. Any strong Psychic Pokemon should be able to floor this Grunt without any hassle.

Completing The Fighting Crew Star Barrage

With the Grunt out of the way, you are free to start the Star Barrage. You’ve done this 4 times before, and nothing has changed here. Your opponents will be using Fighting Pokemon, so make sure one of your 3 Let’s Go Pokemon are Psychic or Flying and you should be fine.

If you are struggling, be sure to hit up the Vending Machines nearby to heal. Once you have defeated all 30 Pokemon, the main event will begin.

How To Defeat Eri

With her Crew in tatters, Eri will make an entrance atop her Starmobile. Eri has quite a large lineup of Pokemon, bringing 4 in addition to her Starmobile. Most of her Pokemon are pretty straightforward, so you should be fine if you have some solid Psychic and/or Flying Pokemon in your team.

Eri brings the following Pokemon

Toxicroak – Level 55

– Level 55 Lucario – Level 55

– Level 55 Passimian – Level 55

– Level 55 Annihilape – Level 56

– Level 56 Caph Starmobile (Fighting) – Level 56

Toxicroak is the next (and final) evolution of the previously-defeated Croagunk. This Pokemon is more powerful but shares the same weaknesses as it is also a Poison/Fighting Pokemon. This means Toxicroak is 4x weak to Psychic. Hit it once with a solid blow, and it will go down.

Lucario is a bit of an odd one as it doesn’t actually share any weaknesses with Fighting Pokemon. This is because it is Fighting/Steel. One of Eri’s trump cards, Lucario is only weak to Fire, Fighting, and Ground. Flying and Psychic are both neutral, so you can use them, but we would recommend swapping them out for something like Skeledirge to take Lucario out quickly.

Passimian is more straightforward. This Pokemon is pure Fighting, so is weak to Flying, Psychic, and Fairy. You should be able to OHKO this Pokemon with a strong enough hit, just be aware that Passimian has a pretty hefty Attack stat and can deal a lot of damage if you don’t finish it off quickly.

Annihilape is Eri’s final Pokemon, and it is, in our opinion, her coolest. Annihilape looks amazing on the battlefield but is also fairly easy to take care of. Despite being Fighting/Ghost, Annihilape is still weak to Flying, Psychic, and Fairy (in addition to Ghost). You should be able to take it out without much issue. Just be aware that Annihilape has fairly high Attack and Speed stats, so could hit first, and could hit very hard if you aren’t careful. This is especially dangerous against Psychic Pokemon since Annihilape’s Ghost attacks are Super Effective against them. Consider a strong Flying Pokemon to counteract this.

With Eri’s final Pokemon down, you are pitted against her Starmobile. This Pokemon has very high stats and can deal a lot of damage. However, it is also pure Fighting and shares all the weaknesses associated with it. Use a good Psychic, Flying, or Fairy Pokemon, and you should be set for an easy victory.

Once you defeat Eri, you will gain the following rewards:

Fighting Badge

TM Close Combat

LP (varies based on how many Bases you have defeated)

(varies based on how many Bases you have defeated) TM Materials

Eri is down, but there are plenty more Team Star Bases to take down, and even more Badges and Quests to complete and discover. We have plenty of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides to help you along the way to boot.