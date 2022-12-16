New Gran Turismo 7 Update Brings New Cars, New Events

The wait for Gran Turismo 7 was long for fans of the franchise. The last true entry in the franchise was 2013’s Gran Turismo 6, so the wait, despite the presence of GT Sport along the way, had been painful, leaving fans longing for lengthy post-game support to maintain the rage. In the nine months since the game launched Gran Turismo 7 has received several updates and seen several additions and changes made to microtransaction systems, XP allocation, and more. Now the game has seen a new update, version 1.27 that is set to bring more content to the game, including cars, and events.

The changes and additions made to Gran Turismo 7 with this new update are as follows,

“Main Features

1. Cars

– The following five new cars have been added:

・ Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm ’20

・ Bugatti Chiron ’16

・ Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray ’20

・ Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo

・Toyota Celica GT-FOUR Rally Car (ST205) ’95 (available for purchase at Legend Cars from December 15)

The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo will be available for purchase at Brand Central from December 23. Players who answered correctly the Day 4 question of the World Finals Viewers Gift campaign will gain early access on December 15.

2. Café

– The following two Extra Menus have been added:

・Extra Menu No. 14: Collection: Straight-Six BMWs (Collector Level 37 and above).

・Extra Menu No. 15: Collection: Bugatti (Collector Level 43 and above).

The new Menu Books and Extra Menus will appear after clearing Menu Book No. 39 (Championship: World GT Series) and having watched the ending.

3. World Circuits

– The following new events have been added to World Circuits:

・Nürburgring

– European Clubman Cup 600

・Mount Panorama Racing Circuit

– American Clubman Cup 700

・Monza Circuit

– Hypercar Parade

4. Scapes

– Norway has been added as featured Curations in Scapes.

Other Improvements and Adjustments

1. Multiplayer

– We addressed an issue in which “Quitting the race might affect your ratings” would be incorrectly displayed when leaving a Lobby.

– We fixed an issue in which repeatedly racing without leaving the room in Lobby would cause the game’s performance to drop.

2. Steering Controllers

– We fixed an issue in which fitting the BMW M2 Competition ’18 with a Fully Customizable Manual Transmission would cause the clutch pedal on steering controllers to stop responding.

3. Sound

– We repaired an issue where the sound of the player’s own engine would not play correctly.

4. Others

– Various other issues have been addressed.”

Gran Turismo 7 is out now on PS4 and PS5

