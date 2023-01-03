Marvel’s Midnight Suns: How To Get ‘Break’ Word of Power | Fourth Word Guide

The last Word of Power in Marvel’s Midnight Suns gives your character the power to fully explore the Abbey Grounds. Every mystery and blocked path is available to you once you earn the ‘Break’ Word of Power. This is the final major puzzle quest, and it is much easier than unlocking ‘Purify’ — all you need to do is find three pieces of the Moon Seal. The Moon Seal has been broken into three parts, and the parts are scattered all around the Garden of Envy region. Check the full guide below and we’ll explain exactly where to find each piece of the puzzle.

The final Word of Power is ‘Break’ — giving your hero the power to blast open cracked walls and fully explore the Abbey Grounds. You’ll be able to access the final regions of the map after acquiring the ‘Purify’ Word of Power from the Everflowing Glade. Learn all about it by following the link above for the third Word of Power.

To begin the quest for the final Word of Power and get the Moon Seal, travel to the road to the west of Agatha’s Cottage and the Everflowing Glade. This leads to the Garden of Envy region, where the hunt will begin. Take the steps up to Lilith’s Garden to being the mystery side-quest.

Fragment #1 approach from the cemetery. Fragment #1 embedded in the rock. Fragment #2 map location. Fragment #2 at the end of the cave. Fragment #3 map location. Fragment #3 on the mountain walkway.

Step #1: Finding The Moon Seal Fragments Entering the Garden of Envy , there are three Moon Seal Fragments we need to find. The first is right next to the Garden of Envy marker. Fragment #1 : Right next to the Garden of Envy map marker, there’s a stone fence. Use ‘Open’ to unlock the door, then go up the fallen log at the back and onto the rocky ledge to get the first fragment. Fragment #2 : Take the north road from the Garden of Envy marker. The path leads to a large cave entrance blocked by corrupted vines. Use ‘Purify’ to clear the path. At the top on the ledge you’ll find this fragment. Fragment #3 : The last fragment is located in the Cottage region, before entering the Garden of Envy. Return to the Hanging Tree and follow the path up the mountain. Clear the corrupted vines with ‘Purify’ and walk on the wooden catwalk to reach this fragment.



Return to Agatha at the Abbey Library with all three fragments. Talk to her, and she’ll send you out to her cabin to collect a flower reagent. Agatha’s Cottage is located in the far northeast corner of the map, at the very top. Collect the Mysterious Flower on the ground next to the cottage, then return to the Library.

Step #2: Repairing The Moon Seal Return to Agatha in the Library with the Mysterious Flower . Talk to her, and you’ll teleport to the Elemental Altar. One more conversation, and the Moon Seal will appear on the altar. Grab it! Take the Moon Seal and use it at the Blood Gate to the north of Lilith’s Garden . Over the bridge, you’ll find the challenge.



The Recommended Level for the Trial of Set is Level 18. When you’re ready, enter the portal at night. Remember, you can only attempt the challenge once per night. For this challenge, you must defeat at least 18 Lillin in 4 turns. In this battle, you’ll also have to deal with Soulbound Revenants. These linked units will distribute health to each other at the end of each round — they can even revive each other if one linked unit is still alive. This is an old-fashioned brawl. Defeat all the incoming enemies and you’ll defeat more than 18 enemies.

Complete the trial and place the Moon Seal to unlock the final Word of Power. ‘Break’ gives you the ability to break through cracked walls and rocky debris blocking certain paths.