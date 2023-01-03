Marvel’s Midnight Suns: How To Use The Standing Stones | All Legendary Chest Codes

Marvel’s Midnight Suns isn’t just about commanding your team of superheroes in tactical battles — you’ll also find hidden mysteries all over the mystical Abbey Grounds. Your home base is packed with secrets you can explore at night. Leaving the safety of the HQ, you’ll find vast fields filled with hidden secrets to explore. One of those secrets is the Standing Stones. This set of five stones is basically a hidden code input device. By interacting with the stones in the right order, you’ll summon one of three Legendary Chests. Legendary Chests are the best random reward roll chests in the Abbey Grounds, and they cost 1 Arcane Key to open, which are plentiful.

If you want to skip all the searching, you can check out all three codes in the screenshots below. We’ll also explain where to find all three codes, and how to activate the Standing Stones. They don’t work when you first arrive and won’t function until after you’ve acquired the ‘Reveal’ Word of Power. That’s the second Word of Power. Normally, you’d need to find all four Words of Power to get the codes, but we’re skipping that step and just showing them to you now.

More Midnight Suns guides:

Beginner’s Guide | Gift Giving Guide | Moon Knight Easter Egg | Offering Bowl Guide | How To Find Secret Cat Ebony

Standing Stones Guide | How To Use & Codes

Located in the far east of the Abbey Grounds, the Hunter can locate a mysterious set of Standing Stones. This area becomes available after unlocking the ‘Open’ Word of Power — travel east of the Abbey and use the Word of Power on the stone wall blocked progress. Further into the area, you’ll find a set of five large stones.

This is the Standing Stones area. Before you can use the stones, you need the ‘Reveal’ Word of Power. This is the second Word of Power — once you complete the steps to unlock it, return to the Standing Stones and use ‘Reveal’ in the center. This will cause the Standing Stones to briefly light up. Now, you can use the stones. Using the stones in the correct order will summon a Legendary Chest.

There are a total of three Legendary Chests, but you don’t need to progress through the game fully to unlock all three chests.

If you know the codes, you can input them immediately and claim your rewards — if you have Arcane Keys. Arcane Keys can be earned by completing small puzzles in the Abbey Grounds environment, especially when you find ‘Reveal’ Word of Power symbols. Use the Word of Power to make an Arcane Key appear. You can also earn Arcane Keys through crafting at the Library, petting Ebony the elusive cat, by completing random missions, hero requests, or through Daily Sparring.

Code #1: Located in the southernmost room of the Abbey. Go down the Barracks to the Chapel. There’s a mounted picture on the wall with the code.

Code #2: Located in Agatha’s Cottage in the far northeast of the Abbey Grounds. This area becomes available to explore after earning the ‘Reveal’ Word of Power. Take the road up from the Everflowing Glade / across the long bridge near Shaw’s Church. The code is on the wall inside the cabin.

Code #3: Located in Lilith’s Garden — only available after earning the ‘Break’ Word of Power. From the Green House, ‘Break’ the cracked wall in the back and take the ladder down to the hidden room below. In the back of this room, you’ll find another cracked wall. Blast it open to reveal the code.

Find all three codes and you’ll complete the mini-quest. This doesn’t count as a mystery, but we were searching for clues as soon as they were available. Now you can easily cross-reference these puzzles without memorizing every weird symbol.