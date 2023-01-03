Atomic Heart Has New Stunning 4K RTX Gameplay Footage

Atomic Heart fans are eagerly awaiting its release. It’s been a long time coming for the game’s launch, but now we’re inching our way closer now. Currently, the game is still slated to launch into the marketplace on February 21, 2023, but that doesn’t mean there is nothing new marketing the title. A brand new game trailer footage has surfaced online courtesy of Nvidia GeForce, which highlights 4K GeForce RTX gameplay. You can check out the full gameplay footage trailer in the video we have embedded above.

The gameplay showcases a few aspects of the game. You’ll get some environmental locations and, of course, some intense battles. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Atomic Heart, this is an upcoming FPS title from a new development studio, Mundfish. Taking inspiration from games like Doom and BioShock, you can expect an atmospheric and chaotic gameplay experience when the title does launch. As for the game’s narrative, this is a title set in an alternative timeline.

Players are taking the role of a KGB special agent named P-3. In this reality, the Soviet Union thrived, and as a result, there was a new technological boom. As a result, there were now enhanced robotics, and holograms have become the norm in everyday life. However, one day a manufacturing facility went quiet, and it’s our protagonist’s job to venture to the area and find out what happened. It seems that the robotics have revolted and is now taking charge of the area, making it near impossible to regain control.

Recently, there was an update offered by Robert Bagratuni, the director behind Atomic Heart. It was during the update offered to Wccftech that the game director touched on the recent delay announcement that pushed the game out of 2022 and is now slated to release this February. Essentially it just boiled down to ensuring that the gameplay experience was something that was extraordinary and unique for players. Additionally, the game director mentioned DLCs. It seems that there is no multiplayer expansion planned, but DLCs are designed to add new missions, territories, enemies, characters, and storylines.

Fortunately, as long as there are no further delays, we should see Atomic Heart hit the marketplace on February 21, 2023. When the game does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

