PS5: Why Is My PS5 Controller Not Charging?

The DualSense controller is one of the most impressive gamepads ever made in terms of its features. That said, while the PS5 controller was able to impress players with its haptic feedback, 3D audio, and adaptive triggers, there’s one area that still leaves a lot to be desired: the battery life.

When playing controller feature-intensive games such as Returnal, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, or God of War Ragnarok, the DualSense’ battery life will drain quickly but it’s not much better for games that go a little lighter on the controller features. Many PS5 owners have run into issues when it eventually comes time to recharge their DualSense controllers, so if you’re looking to troubleshoot issues with recharging them, take a look at the tips below.

It’s worth pointing out that there are a number of issues that could be present if you’re having charging problems, so you may need to try multiple things in order to find the solution. Uses the tips below and hopefully your DualSense will be recharged and ready to get back into the vast library that the PS5 offers.

USB Port Problems

The most common way that people charge their PS5 controllers is by plugging them into the console itself using a USB-C to USB-A charging cable, the one that comes standard with the controller. Most people will plug it into the front-facing USB port on the PS5, but if that port was somehow damaged or is otherwise not working, you can switch to using one of the USB ports on the back of the console.

Many players tend to charge their controllers when they’re not playing games so that they’re fresh and ready to go for the next session, however, if you’re using the PS5’s USB ports to charge the DualSense while the console is in rest mode, you may notice that they aren’t always charging the controller when plugged in. One potential solution is found inside the system’s settings. Turn on your console and navigate to the settings menu. Once there, scroll down to the “System” tab and then select the “Power Saving” tab. Select “Features Available in Rest Mode” and then “Supply Power to USB Ports.” In this menu, you’ll be able to select how long the ports stay powered up after the PS5 gets put into rest mode. If they’re set to “Never,” it means that you won’t be able to charge your controllers when in rest mode, but you can alter the times to your preferences.

If you’re still having issues with the PS5’s USB ports after trying both fixes, try plugging your USB cable into a wall adapter and charge it using a wall outlet.

Also, when trying to charge a controller using your PS5’s USB ports, make sure that the console is either fully on or in rest mode. If the system is completely powered down, it won’t send power to its USB ports.

USB Cable Problems

Another possible issue with your controller charging could be the cable itself. It’s common for small cables such as the ones that charge DualSense controllers to short out or get damaged, so try switching out your cable. While it’s always frustrating to need to replace hardware, USB-C to USB-A cables are very common to find bundled with all sorts of devices and can be bought for a relatively low cost.

Reset the Controller

While they’re overall pretty reliable, if your DualSense is having a lot of issues, it may need to be reset. To reset it, turn the controller over so that its buttons are facing down and use a toothpick or similar small, long object to put the reset button located in a small hole on the controller’s back. After it’s been reset, the controller will be unpaired from your PS5, so if you want to use it again, you’ll need to pair it once more either using Bluetooth or a wired connection. Once reset, you should be able to charge the controller.

Controller Battery Issues

As mentioned above, the DualSense’s battery is not its strongest feature. After prolonged use, the battery can lose its ability to retain charge resulting in poor battery life and long charge times. If the controller is unable to hold a charge and you’ve already tried the rest of the tips listed above, it may, unfortunately, be time for you to buy another one as the DualSense does not have a removable or replaceable battery.