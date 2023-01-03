What’s Next For Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Disney Dreamlight Valley just had a big update a couple of weeks before Christmas bringing us all both Toy Story characters within a Toy Story realm but also Stitch from Lilo and Stitch. On top of that, we got many festive items and quests for the holidays including items, outfits for both our villagers and us, and also some festive recipes to cook. Many of these things will still be available until the end of the month.

This quickly beloved Disney game still has so much to look forward to in 2023, as the game might even be leaving its early access phase which would make it free-to-play for everyone. So far there isn’t any official news about when the next update for the game will be, but with the date of ending time for the current Star Path, it seems there won’t be any updates until the end of January or the beginning of February. With that being said, it would aline both the Star Path and Valentine’s Day which could make for a really cute update just after the holiday one. The game does seem to have more seasonal holiday updates with there being both Halloween and Christmas-themed updates in the past few months.

With Disney Dreamlight Valley going free-to-play this year after it comes out of early access, we can hopefully expect a multiplayer mode soon after. The game is going to be expanded even more but a lot of the timeframe of this is still unconfirmed. If the game goes free-to-play before the end of 2023, we just might get multiplayer before 2024…which many people would love to see. But if the game going free doesn’t happen until the end of the year, it could be a lot longer before we get multiplayer. So far we don’t know how online play will work yet, but many of us are expecting it to work a lot like the online play in Animal Crossing: New Horizons where hopefully our friends will be able to come over to our valley and visit and we do the same to theirs. So much is still not confirmed but with some of the characters we can hopefully expect to see Tangled, more Lilo and Stitch characters, Beauty and the Beast, and more characters we have seen in the opening menus and gameplay. Hopefully, there will be an exciting update soon.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on PC via Steam, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The game is available via Game Pass. For now, you still have to pay to play the game while in early access, but hopefully, that will be changing soon into the new year of 2023.

