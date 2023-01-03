Witchfire Trailer Highlights DLSS 3 Features

For those of you who have been waiting for Witchfire, then just about any new marketing materials are welcomed. This game was first unveiled in 2017, and it’s been a long wait to receive this title. In fact, it wasn’t long ago that the game was delayed as the development team, The Astronauts, unveiled that they had transitioned the game into an open-world experience. Regardless, this new FPS fantasy game has a new trailer that highlights DLSS 3. You can check out that trailer in full in the video embedded above.

DLSS 3 will be used on the RTX 40 series cards at the moment, and it should allow for even better-looking experiences. Essentially, with DLSS 3, the game renders at a dropped resolution but then upscales it. This should allow Witchfire to run smoothly while also having plenty of high-level detail. Overall, your gameplay should look quite sharp with plenty of quality in place, but again you can check it out for yourself in the video embedded above. Don’t get too excited, as the trailer is very brief. We’re looking at under a minute for the entire video, so while it’s brief, you should give you a pretty good idea at what to expect with the gameplay.

There’s been several tests and highlights featuring DLSS 3 already, but it’s nice knowing that Witchfire will be one of the games to include it. Furthermore, it shouldn’t be too much of a wait to endure before you’re able to try this game and DLSS 3 out for yourself. As mentioned, it was back in October of 2022 that The Astronauts announced that the game was delayed out of the anticipated 2022 release.

Fortunately, the delay has pushed the game into early 2023. With that said, we already know that we’re not expecting the full game launch within early 2023. Instead, the development team is releasing this game as an early access title, so you’ll still receive several updates even if you jump at the game when it initially launches. New content will likely be added in along with adjustments to the game as The Astronauts prepare it for a full game launch. Since this is an action-oriented FPS with no cutscenes, the gameplay experience should be pretty thrilling for players to gun through.

Again, we don’t have any specific date for its early access debut. But when The Astronauts does launch Witchfire, you’ll find it available for the PC platform.

Source