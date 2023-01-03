Upcoming Games Releasing In 2023

2023 is a huge year for gamers, with so many new games releasing for all consoles, and in todays guide we will be breaking them down and giving you the release dates of each one.

January

One Piece Odyssey (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – January 13

A Space for the Unbound (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – January 19

Colossal Cave (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Quest, PC) – January 19

Persona 4 Golden (Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) – January 19

Persona 3 Portable (Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) – January 19

Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) – January 20

Forspoken (PS5, PC) – January 24

Warlander (PC) – January 24

OddBallers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 26

Dead Space (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – January 27

Season: A letter to the future (PS5, PC) – January 31

Superfuse (PC) – January 31

February

Deliver Us Mars (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) – February 2

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – February 9

Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – February 10

Wanted: Dead (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – February 10

Blanc (Switch, PC) – February 14

Theaterhtym Final Bar Line (Switch, PS4) – February 16

Tales of Symphonia Remastered (PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch) – TBD

Wild Hearts (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – February 17

Atomic Heart (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – February 21

Like a Dragon: Ishin (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – February 21

Cosmonius High (PSVR 2) – February 22

Digimon World: Next Order (Switch, PC) – February 22

Horizon Call of the Mountain (PSVR 2) – February 22

Blood Bowl 3 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – February 23

Company of Heroes 3 (PC) – February 23

Sons of the Forest (PC) – February 23

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC) – February 24

Kerbal Space Program 2 (PC) – February 24

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch) – February 24

Octopath Traveler 2 (Switch, PS5, PS4, PC) – February 24

Scars Above (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – February 27

Destiny 2: Lightfall (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – February 28

March

The Day Before (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5) – March 1

The Last of Us (PC) – March 3

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) – March 3

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – March 9

ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni (Switch, PS5, PS4, PC) – March 9

Skull and Bones (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – March 9

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (PS4, Switch, PC) – March 14

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch) – March 17

Peppa Pig: World Adventures (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – March 17

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – March 17

Have a Nice Death (Switch) – March 22

Storyteller (Switch, PC) – March 23

Resident Evil 4 Remake (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – March 24

Crime Boss: Rockay City (PC) – March 28

April

GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PS5, PS4, Switch) – April 4

Hogwarts Legacy (PS4, Xbox One) – April 4

Meet Your Maker (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – April 4

Process of Elimination (PS4, Switch) – April 11

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Switch, PS4, PC) – April 14

God of Rock (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) – April 18

Dead Island 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – April 28

May

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) – May 12

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – May 26

June

Street Fighter 6 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – June 2

Diablo IV (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – June 6

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) – June 22

July

Hogwarts Legacy (Switch) – July 25

There are tons of games coming out that haven’t gotten release dates yet, including a sequel to the Spider-Man game. Below is a whole list of games that are pending dates.

1000xResist (Switch, PC)

Abiotic Factor (PC)

After the Fall (PSVR 2)`

After Us (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Alan Wake 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Aliens: Dark Descent (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Anger Foot (PC)

Another Crab’s Treasure (Switch, PC)

Arcadian Atlas (PC)

Arc Raiders (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5)

Ark 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Arran: The Book of Heroes (PC)

Aska (PC)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Atlas Fallen (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5)

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, PC)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (PC)

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Barkhan (PC)

BattleBit Remastered (PC)

Behemoth (Quest 2)

Bio-Gun (PC)

Black Myth: Wukong (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Blanc (Switch, PC)

Blazing Strike (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Blue Protocol (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (Switch, PC)

Botany Manor (Switch)

Boundary (PS4, PC)

Bounty Star (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Bramble: The Mountain King (PC)

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles (PC)

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (iOS, Android)

Capes (PC)

Chants of Sennaar (Switch, PC)

Cities VR – Enhanced Edition (PSVR 2)

Cocoon (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Convergence: A League of Legends Story (PC)

Crash Team Rumble (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

Creature Keeper (PC)

Crossfire: Sierra Squad (PSVR 2)

Curse of the Sea Rats (Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Cyber Knights: Flashpoint (PC, iOS, Android)

Cygni: All Guns Blazing (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Cygnus Enterprises (PC)

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow (PC)

Desta: The Memories Between (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Disney Illusion Island (Switch)

Dordogne (Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Dune: Spice Wars (PC)

Dungeons of the Amber Griffin (PC)

Dredge (Switch, PC)

Earth: From Another Sun (PC)

Earthlock 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

EA Sports PGA Tour 2023 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Endless Dungeon (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Eternights (PS5, PS4, PC)

Everspace 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Everywhere (Platforms TBA)

Exoprimal (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Fae Farm (Switch)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)

Firmament (PC, PS4, PS5)

Flashback 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Flock (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Forever Skies (PS5, PC)

Forza Motorsport (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Frontier’s Warhammer: Age of Sigmar RTS (PC, consoles TBA)

Front Mission 2 Remake (Switch)

Frozen Flame (PC)

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (Quest 2, PSVR 2)

Ghostrunner 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Glimmer in Mirror (PC)

Gori: Cuddly Carnage (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Gunbrella (Switch, PC)

Hell is Us (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Hello Neighbor: Search & Rescue (Quest)

HellSweeper VR (PC VR, Quest 2)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Homeworld 3 (PC)

Hyenas (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Hyper Light Breaker (PC)

Hytale (PC)

Ib (Switch)

Immortals of Aveum (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road of Heroes (PS4, Switch, iOS, Android)

Industries of Titan (PC)

Inkbound (PC)

Jumplight Odyssey (PC)

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection (PSVR 2)

Karlson (PC)

Kerbel Space Program 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Layers of Fears (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Leap (PS5, PS4, PC)

Level Zero (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Lichenvale (PC)

Lies of P (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Lifeless Moon (PC)

Lightyear Frontier (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Switch, PC)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5)

Mask of the Rose (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code (Switch)

Masterplan Tycoon (PC)

Men of War 2 (PC)

Metal Slug Tactics (Switch, PC)

Mina the Hollower (PC)

Minecraft Legends (Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Mineko’s Night Market (Switch, PC)

Moon Mystery (PC)

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught (iOS, Android)

Moving Out 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Mumbai Gullies (PC)

My Time at Sandrock (PC)

Nightingale (PC)

Nine Sols (PC, Switch, PS4)

Off The Grid (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Once Human (PC)

Ova Magica (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC)

Pacific Drive (PS5, PC)

Palworld (PC)

Paradize Project (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

Park Beyond (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Party Animals (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Payday 3 (PC, consoles TBA)

Pepper Grinder (Switch, PC)

Pikmin 4 (Switch)

Pistol Whip (PSVR 2)

Planet of Lana (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Prehistoric Kingdom (PC)

Pragmata (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Ravenlok (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Ravenswatch (PS5, PC)

Read Only Memories: Neurodiver (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Redfall (PC, Xbox Series X|S)

Replaced (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

RoboCop: Rogue City (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch)

Rune Factory 3 Special (Switch)

SacriFire (PC)

Scars Above (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Sea of Stars (PC, Switch)

Season: A letter to the future (PS4, PS5, PC)

Schim (PC, PS4, PS5)

Shadows of Doubt (PC)

Silent Hill: Ascension (TBA)

Skate Story (PC)

Slime Rancher 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)

Songs of Conquest (PC)

Solium Infernum (PC)

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Starfield (PC, Xbox Series X|S)

Star Trek: Resurgence (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Star Wars: Hunters (Switch, iOS, Android)

Stellar Blade (PS5)

Stick it to the Stickman (PC)

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

Street Fighter 6 (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC)

Suikoden 1 & II HD Remaster (PS5, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Super Bomberman R 2 (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

System Shock (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Tales of Symphonia (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)

Tchia (PS4, PS5, PC)

Tentacular (PSVR 2)

Terra Nil (PC, iOS, Android)

Teslagrad 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown (Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS5, PC)

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (PSVR 2)

The Expanse (PC, consoles)

The Great War: Western Front (PC)

The Invincible (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

The Isle Tide Hotel (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android, PC)

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

The Last Faith (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (PS4, Switch, PC)

The Light Brigade (PSVR 2)

The Lords of the Fallen (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)

The Plucky Squire (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

The Repair House (PC)

The Siege and the Sandfox (PC)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 (Quest, PSVR, PSVR 2)

The Wandering Village (PC)

The Wolf Among Us 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Thirsty Suitors (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Time Flies (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharoah (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

To The Stars (Switch, PC)

Tron Identity (PC)

Under the Waves (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Untamed Tactics (PC)

Valheim (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Venba (Switch)

Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Xbox Series X|S)

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (PC, consoles)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC)

Wild Hearts (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

Witchfire (PC)

World of Horror (Switch, PS4, PC)

WrestleQuest (Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Xenonauts 2 (PC)

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PS5)

Zenith: The Last City (Quest, PSVR)

We hoope you have found some exciting releases to be on the lookout for!