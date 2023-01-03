Upcoming Games Releasing In 2023

January
- One Piece Odyssey (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – January 13
- A Space for the Unbound (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – January 19
- Colossal Cave (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Quest, PC) – January 19
- Persona 4 Golden (Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) – January 19
- Persona 3 Portable (Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) – January 19
- Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) – January 20
- Forspoken (PS5, PC) – January 24
- Warlander (PC) – January 24
- OddBallers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – January 26
- Dead Space (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – January 27
- Season: A letter to the future (PS5, PC) – January 31
- Superfuse (PC) – January 31
February
- Deliver Us Mars (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) – February 2
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) – February 9
- Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – February 10
- Wanted: Dead (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – February 10
- Blanc (Switch, PC) – February 14
- Theaterhtym Final Bar Line (Switch, PS4) – February 16
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered (PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch) – TBD
- Wild Hearts (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – February 17
- Atomic Heart (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – February 21
- Like a Dragon: Ishin (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – February 21
- Cosmonius High (PSVR 2) – February 22
- Digimon World: Next Order (Switch, PC) – February 22
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (PSVR 2) – February 22
- Blood Bowl 3 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – February 23
- Company of Heroes 3 (PC) – February 23
- Sons of the Forest (PC) – February 23
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC) – February 24
- Kerbal Space Program 2 (PC) – February 24
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch) – February 24
- Octopath Traveler 2 (Switch, PS5, PS4, PC) – February 24
- Scars Above (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – February 27
- Destiny 2: Lightfall (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – February 28
March
- The Day Before (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5) – March 1
- The Last of Us (PC) – March 3
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) – March 3
- Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – March 9
- ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni (Switch, PS5, PS4, PC) – March 9
- Skull and Bones (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – March 9
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (PS4, Switch, PC) – March 14
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch) – March 17
- Peppa Pig: World Adventures (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) – March 17
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – March 17
- Have a Nice Death (Switch) – March 22
- Storyteller (Switch, PC) – March 23
- Resident Evil 4 Remake (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – March 24
- Crime Boss: Rockay City (PC) – March 28
April
- GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PS5, PS4, Switch) – April 4
- Hogwarts Legacy (PS4, Xbox One) – April 4
- Meet Your Maker (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – April 4
- Process of Elimination (PS4, Switch) – April 11
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Switch, PS4, PC) – April 14
- God of Rock (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) – April 18
- Dead Island 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – April 28
May
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) – May 12
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – May 26
June
- Street Fighter 6 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – June 2
- Diablo IV (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – June 6
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) – June 22
July
- Hogwarts Legacy (Switch) – July 25
Games Releasing With Dates To Be Announced
There are tons of games coming out that haven’t gotten release dates yet, including a sequel to the Spider-Man game. Below is a whole list of games that are pending dates.
- 1000xResist (Switch, PC)
- Abiotic Factor (PC)
- After the Fall (PSVR 2)`
- After Us (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Alan Wake 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Aliens: Dark Descent (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Anger Foot (PC)
- Another Crab’s Treasure (Switch, PC)
- Arcadian Atlas (PC)
- Arc Raiders (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5)
- Ark 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Arran: The Book of Heroes (PC)
- Aska (PC)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Atlas Fallen (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, PC)
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (PC)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Barkhan (PC)
- BattleBit Remastered (PC)
- Behemoth (Quest 2)
- Bio-Gun (PC)
- Black Myth: Wukong (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Blanc (Switch, PC)
- Blazing Strike (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
- Blue Protocol (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (Switch, PC)
- Botany Manor (Switch)
- Boundary (PS4, PC)
- Bounty Star (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Bramble: The Mountain King (PC)
- Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles (PC)
- Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (iOS, Android)
- Capes (PC)
- Chants of Sennaar (Switch, PC)
- Cities VR – Enhanced Edition (PSVR 2)
- Cocoon (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Convergence: A League of Legends Story (PC)
- Crash Team Rumble (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)
- Creature Keeper (PC)
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad (PSVR 2)
- Curse of the Sea Rats (Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Cyber Knights: Flashpoint (PC, iOS, Android)
- Cygni: All Guns Blazing (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Cygnus Enterprises (PC)
- Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow (PC)
- Desta: The Memories Between (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Disney Illusion Island (Switch)
- Dordogne (Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Dune: Spice Wars (PC)
- Dungeons of the Amber Griffin (PC)
- Dredge (Switch, PC)
- Earth: From Another Sun (PC)
- Earthlock 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- EA Sports PGA Tour 2023 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Endless Dungeon (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- Eternights (PS5, PS4, PC)
- Everspace 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Everywhere (Platforms TBA)
- Exoprimal (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Fae Farm (Switch)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)
- Firmament (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Flashback 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Flock (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Forever Skies (PS5, PC)
- Forza Motorsport (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Frontier’s Warhammer: Age of Sigmar RTS (PC, consoles TBA)
- Front Mission 2 Remake (Switch)
- Frozen Flame (PC)
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (Quest 2, PSVR 2)
- Ghostrunner 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Glimmer in Mirror (PC)
- Gori: Cuddly Carnage (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Gunbrella (Switch, PC)
- Hell is Us (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Hello Neighbor: Search & Rescue (Quest)
- HellSweeper VR (PC VR, Quest 2)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Homeworld 3 (PC)
- Hyenas (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Hyper Light Breaker (PC)
- Hytale (PC)
- Ib (Switch)
- Immortals of Aveum (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road of Heroes (PS4, Switch, iOS, Android)
- Industries of Titan (PC)
- Inkbound (PC)
- Jumplight Odyssey (PC)
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection (PSVR 2)
- Karlson (PC)
- Kerbel Space Program 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Layers of Fears (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Leap (PS5, PS4, PC)
- Level Zero (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Lichenvale (PC)
- Lies of P (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Lifeless Moon (PC)
- Lightyear Frontier (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Switch, PC)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PS5)
- Mask of the Rose (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Master Detective Archives: Rain Code (Switch)
- Masterplan Tycoon (PC)
- Men of War 2 (PC)
- Metal Slug Tactics (Switch, PC)
- Mina the Hollower (PC)
- Minecraft Legends (Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Mineko’s Night Market (Switch, PC)
- Moon Mystery (PC)
- Mortal Kombat: Onslaught (iOS, Android)
- Moving Out 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Mumbai Gullies (PC)
- My Time at Sandrock (PC)
- Nightingale (PC)
- Nine Sols (PC, Switch, PS4)
- Off The Grid (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Once Human (PC)
- Ova Magica (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC)
- Pacific Drive (PS5, PC)
- Palworld (PC)
- Paradize Project (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
- Park Beyond (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Party Animals (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Payday 3 (PC, consoles TBA)
- Pepper Grinder (Switch, PC)
- Pikmin 4 (Switch)
- Pistol Whip (PSVR 2)
- Planet of Lana (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Prehistoric Kingdom (PC)
- Pragmata (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Ravenlok (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Ravenswatch (PS5, PC)
- Read Only Memories: Neurodiver (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Redfall (PC, Xbox Series X|S)
- Replaced (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- RoboCop: Rogue City (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch)
- Rune Factory 3 Special (Switch)
- SacriFire (PC)
- Scars Above (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Sea of Stars (PC, Switch)
- Season: A letter to the future (PS4, PS5, PC)
- Schim (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Shadows of Doubt (PC)
- Silent Hill: Ascension (TBA)
- Skate Story (PC)
- Slime Rancher 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Songs of Conquest (PC)
- Solium Infernum (PC)
- Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Starfield (PC, Xbox Series X|S)
- Star Trek: Resurgence (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Star Wars: Hunters (Switch, iOS, Android)
- Stellar Blade (PS5)
- Stick it to the Stickman (PC)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- Street Fighter 6 (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC)
- Suikoden 1 & II HD Remaster (PS5, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Super Bomberman R 2 (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- System Shock (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Tales of Symphonia (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
- Tchia (PS4, PS5, PC)
- Tentacular (PSVR 2)
- Terra Nil (PC, iOS, Android)
- Teslagrad 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown (Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS5, PC)
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (PSVR 2)
- The Expanse (PC, consoles)
- The Great War: Western Front (PC)
- The Invincible (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- The Isle Tide Hotel (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android, PC)
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- The Last Faith (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (PS4, Switch, PC)
- The Light Brigade (PSVR 2)
- The Lords of the Fallen (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
- The Plucky Squire (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- The Repair House (PC)
- The Siege and the Sandfox (PC)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2 (Quest, PSVR, PSVR 2)
- The Wandering Village (PC)
- The Wolf Among Us 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Thirsty Suitors (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Time Flies (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
- Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharoah (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- To The Stars (Switch, PC)
- Tron Identity (PC)
- Under the Waves (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Untamed Tactics (PC)
- Valheim (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Venba (Switch)
- Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Xbox Series X|S)
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (PC, consoles)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC)
- Wild Hearts (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Witchfire (PC)
- World of Horror (Switch, PS4, PC)
- WrestleQuest (Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Xenonauts 2 (PC)
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PS5)
- Zenith: The Last City (Quest, PSVR)
We hoope you have found some exciting releases to be on the lookout for!