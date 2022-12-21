Disney Dreamlight Valley Dishes Out Free Festive Treats

With the festive season officially in full swing, many games are getting in the Christmas spirit. One of these is the magical life-sim title Disney Dreamlight Valley. The hit Early Access game has just rolled out a small new update that aims to get all of its players into the holiday mood.

The special event, titled Gift of the Giving, is currently underway and will run until the end of the year. The Gift of the Giving event will wrap up (pun somewhat intended) on December 31, meaning that players have just under a couple of weeks to bag themselves some free festive goodies. As part of the Christmas-themed content, players will be able to collect a variety of free gifts from underneath the Dream Castle’s Christmas tree.

This might’ve easily gone unnoticed, so if you haven’t already been to the Dream Castle to start the new Toy Story realm adventures, make sure you put some time aside to do so before the end of the year. Specifically, you’ll need to head to the Castle’s tree to begin collecting your presents from December 25. With that being Christmas Day, it’s the most obvious time to see what the Disney Dreamlight Valley elves have left under the tree for you!

It’d be pretty easy to walk past the Christmas tree inside the castle, but in doing so you could end up missing out on a lot of free Disney Dreamlight Valley loot. The items up for grabs include a number of holiday-themed crafting materials, a pair of festive snowflake mouse ears, special Christmas-themed furniture items that can be crafted and a number of festive recipes and dishes.

You’ll also want to keep an eye out across the plaza and further across the valley for rolls of festive wrapping paper. These will be available before Christmas Day and can be used to craft special holiday items such as gifts for your fellow villagers. Players can also spend some time carrying out the festive duties on the special Christmas-themed Star Path that was recently introduced. Doing so will allow them to redeem points for Christmas outfits, cosmetics and furniture items. Those who’ve unlocked the Premium Star Path can unlock even more festive rewards, including adorable Christmas-style skins for their animal companions.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now in Early Access. It’ll launch in full as a free-to-play title in 2023. It’s available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass.

