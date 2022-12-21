Triangle Strategy Sells Over 1 Million Copies

Square Enix has had something of a rollercoaster year when it comes to the success of its titles. However, one of its slower-burning breakout hits has now achieved a significant milestone in terms of sales. Triangle Strategy has now shipped over 1 million units, according to a new announcement from Square Enix.

The strategic RPG game originally came out back in March of this year. It was initially only released for Nintendo Switch, and saw some decent commercial and critical feedback upon its release. In addition, the game was a pretty strong contender in terms of successful launches, racking up around 800,000 sales on Switch in its first two weeks post-release. However, the game’s popularity also led to a PC port later being put in place, which meant that gamers on Steam have been able to dive into the hybrid strategy RPG game since it was released on Valve’s platform last October.

The new landmark of 1 million sales includes sales of both digital sales of the game and physical shipments across both its Nintendo Switch and PC platforms. As shared on the game’s official Japanese Twitter account, there’s a chance for players and fans who haven’t experienced Triangle Strategy yet to get their hands on it for a significant discount. The game will be on a flash sale on Steam and on the Japanese Nintendo eShop at 40% off. However, Japan-based players who want to take advantage of this offer will need to be quick, as the sale ends tomorrow, December 22. The developers also shared some new original artwork for the game to accompany its sales figure reveal, thanking players for their support for Triangle Strategy so far.

Triangle Strategy aims to give players more of a strong sense of morality and ethical grey areas when exploring the world of its complex JRPG. Players will need to think carefully about the consequences of their choices and decisions, many of which are measured up against Triangle Strategy’s system based on the concepts of morality, liberty and utility. Adding such a variety of grey areas in the game’s story has allowed for a more complex and thought-provoking game experience overall, which is probably something that has contributed to Triangle Strategy‘s sales success. The game’s unique mechanics have clearly proved to be a hit with players across the world, so it’ll be interesting to see how much further north of a million sales Triangle Strategy can climb.

Triangle Strategy is available now on Nintendo Switch and on PC via Steam.

Source