Sifu Update v1.16 for PlayStation & PC Fixes Replay Editor, Wuguan And The Training Room

It’s been a big day for Sloclap, and their game Sifu. Sifu, already widely regarded as one of the year’s finest titles was earlier announced to be at long last coming to Xbox platforms and Steam, having previously been available essentially everywhere else, beginning with PlayStation and the Epic Game Store in February, but has now also received an update on many of those platforms, PS4, PS5, and PC, to correct a few key bugs that were hampering the experience.

Sloclap took to social media to reveal the contents of the update, saying,

More good news! Patch 1.16 is now live! Bugs regarding goals not awarding currency, skills being reset with multiple saves, and a pesky crash related to the Replay Editor, the Wuguan and the Training Room, are now fixed! Patch notes coming soon. This is live for PS4, PS5, and PC. Regarding the lost skills bug, there is a workaround to get your skills back for players who have played on TU2 before updating to TU3, but you’ll have to create a new save. We’ll have more details in the patch notes.

At the time of the social media posts, the studio had mentioned that the patch notes were still to come, but those have since arrived and we can share the specifics of those with you now.

Addressed an issue where goals not awarding currency.

Fixed an issue where skills being reset with multiple saves

Addressed a crash related to the Replay Editor

Fixed a game crashing bug related to the Wuguan and the Training Room.

Addressed issues related to Photo Mode.

Added gameplay optimizations.

Added stability fixes.

General performance improvements added.

Other minor tweaks.

Sifu was recently a nominee at The Game Awards for a range of categories including, Best Action Game (lost to Bayonetta 3), Best Indie (lost to Stray), and, controversially, Best Fighting Game (lost to MultiVersus), meanwhile the support for the game from Sloclap in the subsequent months has been immense, from adding difficulty levels either side of the spectrum, to a Nintendo Switch port, other forms of ongoing support, and now the impending jump to Xbox.

Sifu still has two title updates left in its current post-launch support plan, slated for Q1 and Q2 of 2023 specifically. In title update 4, Sloclap plans to add a new game mode called “arenas”, as well as new modifiers and outfits, while the final title update, title update 5 will have “even more arenas” but the graphic they use seems to indicating that they have at least one final ace up their sleeve.

Sifu is available now on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC via the Epic Game Store, with the Xbox and Steam versions coming alongside title update 4.

