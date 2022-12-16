Disney Dreamlight Valley Update Patch Notes

Disney Dreamlight Valley is getting another update before the end of the year. After just receiving a huge update containing not only the Toy Story realm but also bringing us Stitch which has hyped many fans to play the game even more than before. Not only did we get new characters, but we also get to collect many festive items from the new Star Path for the holiday season as well as some exciting recipes relating to holiday meals.

Below is a list of every patch note and update made to the game today.

Bug Fixes:

– Story-related items will no longer appear in the crafting menu before they are intended to be available.

– Improved feedback in Buzz Lightyear’s house to make it easier to exit.

– “You’re My Favorite Deputy” quest: Improved item spawns to prevent them from falling outside of the map or into static objects.

– “Restoring the Sunstone” quest: We are continuing to push iterative fixes to help users who are still encountering issues with this quest. Today’s fix should help some players, but we are continuing to investigate, as we anticipate the issue may persist for others. We will be keeping a close eye on this through the next update.

– “A Deal With Ursula” quest: Players will now be able to place the four crystals on the pedestals necessary to complete this quest.

– “The Mystery of Stolen Socks” quest: The next step of this quest will now be accessible for players who clear the necessary trash. Donald and Dreamlight Valley thank you!

– “The Illumination” quest: Placing the blanket fort in the house will now complete this quest.

– Boba tea is great. Giant boba tea is even better! But in the Valley…maybe it was a little too big. Boba tea items will now appear as their intended, normal size.

– Various stability and optimization improvements.

