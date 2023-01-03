Atomic Heart Director Offers an Update on Development and DLC

Atomic Heart has been scheduled for release in February.

The new year is upon us, and it means that all those games you heard about in 2022 are one step closer to becoming a reality. One of those games is the first-person shooter Atomic Heart which is scheduled for release in February, and the Atomic Heart director has decided to offer an update on the development of the game.

Robert Bagratuni is the Atomic Heart director in question, and it was in a recent interview with Wccftech.com that the brainbox chose to update all the eager fans in the world. Robert discussed the current state of development for the game, while also revealing that DLC is planned for the post-launch game.

The idea surrounding a DLC has been talked about for some time, and it is something that Mundfish – the development studio behind the game – wants to include so that players can experience much more content. The idea is to add new territories, new missions, new puzzles, and a whole lot more as well.

Robert Bagratuni explained: “The entire Atomic Heart experience will be a single-player concept that will focus on story and player experience. There is no multiplayer expansion planned at this time.” He went on to add, “the DLCs are designed to greatly expand the player experience with new territories, new missions, new puzzles, new enemies, as well as new characters and stories,” which all sounds incredibly promising too. The world that Atomic Heart is set in has many interesting details and great depth, and this DLC wants to allow the player to learn so much more than what is first seen.

If you’ve been following this game quite closely you might be aware that it was delayed from Autumn/early Winter until February 21, 2023. Bagratuni explained the decision to delay the launch, but without giving too much away it seems. According to the game’s director, “we wanted to create something extraordinary, a unique game, both in the story and in the game structure and mechanics. The delays, not desired, can be attributed to youth, ambition, innovation, and new technology,” which is just a fancy way of saying he wanted to wait until it was ready.

However, we do know that the game was planning on incorporating a multiplayer mode which eventually got scrapped, so this could have aided the game’s delay as well. But at least we have a confirmed release date that we can all look forward to. This game also looks great, so what better way to kick off the new year?

Gameplay footage for Atomic Heart was revealed at the Game Awards 2022.

