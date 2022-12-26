25 BEST Free To Play Games of 2022

Are you looking for some new free games to enjoy this year? There are always a few titles that launch into the marketplace that won’t cost you a cent. In this list, we’re highlighting a few games that we think are worth checking out when they launch throughout this year. However, don’t think of this list as ranked just yet. It’s hard to rank anything that’s not available to play, so instead, think of this as a list of games from different genres which are set to be free to play.

Disclaimer: ExoMecha, Gangstar New York, Spine was removed from this list.

#25 Marvel Snap

Developer: Second Dinner Studios, Inc.

Publisher: Nuverse

Platfrom : PC

Release Date : October 18, 2022

If you haven’t heard about Marvel Snap by now, you must be living under a rock. And no, we don’t mean The Thing.

The free-to-play title is a card game that encompasses the entire Marvel Universe. You’ll build a deck with your favorite characters. Whether they be heroes, anti-heroes, villains, or something in between, you’ll have a lot of options.

Then, use the cards you’re dealt to battle foes in short rounds that’ll be over before you know it! With so many ways to play and short matches to enjoy, the game is addicting. So unleash your best cards to make your opponent…snap.

#24 Mist Legacy

Developer: Virtys

Publisher: Virtys

Platfrom : PC

Release Date : September 13, 2022

Are you looking for a deep, yet free, MMORPG to play? Then you should try Mist Legacy. It’s worth your time.

The game takes place in a world where a mist has contained much of the world and separated it from the other parts. You were trained to walk through the mist and protect your home. But when you suddenly wake up outside the mist, and have no idea where you are, your journey to find the truth begins.

Build your character from the ground up to be what you want them to be. The game relies on skills for every act. So work hard to ensure your character is equipped for what’s to come.

Developer: JOYCITY Corporation

Publisher: HOGA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD

Platfrom : PC

Release Date : September 14, 2022

The World Cup ended not too long ago, and people are still talking about the incredible finale that occurred. So if you watched that and want a fun soccer/futbol game to play, then check out FreestyleFootball R.

The title is a simplified yet stylish version of the sport. You’ll play in 5v5 matches where one of you is the goalie, and the other four will try to score.

The difference in style is that you’ll be able to dress up your character to be rather flamboyant. But that just makes them more remarkable as they play.

So whether you play with friends or join a party online, you will have a ball.

#22 Omega Strikers

Developer: Odyssey Interactive

Publisher: Odyssey Interactive

Platfrom : PC

Release Date : September 17, 2022

Have you ever wondered, “What would air hockey be like if it had superheroes?” If you did wonder that, you have a very curious imagination. But you’re also in luck because Omega Strikers is the game you were thinking of.

In this 3v3 title, you’ll pick a team of characters with unique abilities and then try to score goals while also taking out your competition.

Make no mistake, the game is one of skill, and you’ll need it to win. Not the least is because you can only win after getting five goals AND being two goals ahead of your opponent. So keep fighting until the game is won!

#21 Bombergrounds: Reborn

Developer: Gigantic Duck Games

Publisher: Gigantic Duck Games

Platfrom : PC

Release Date : October 6, 2022

Are you looking for a simple yet fun game to play? Do you like cats? Do you have the urge to blow someone up at any given moment in the name of “fun”? If so, then Bombergrounds: Reborn is the perfect title for you.

The party game will feature players running around an area and trying to either bomb or bat their opponents out of the game. With multiple game modes, the title is fast and furious, and you’ll need to be on your toes at all times to overcome the odds.

So don’t let the cat get your tongue or the bomb! Instead, play as one of fifteen animals and win the day!

#20 Bakso Simulator

Developer: Akhir Pekan Studio

Publisher: Akhir Pekan Studio

Platfrom : PC

Release Date : October 8, 2022

What’s that? You don’t know what Basko is? Simply put, it’s a kind of Indonesian Meatball, and it’s very popular in the region.

For many, it would be a dream to make a restaurant that serves Basko. In Bakso Simulator, you’ll be able to live that dream as you cook and grow your restaurant!

Start small. Make your Basko and ensure it’s good. Then, start serving it to the people at your tiny restaurant and rake in the dough. Once you have more money, invest in your business to expand it!

But be careful! Some people will try and sabotage you. So beat them up to make them go away.

#19 AdventureQuest 3D

Developer: Artix Entertainment, LLC

Publisher: Artix Entertainment, LLC

Platfrom : PC

Release Date : October 28, 2022

You might remember AdventureQuest as a 2D title that you played on your web browser and had a blast in. AdventureQuest 3D is the next step in its evolution and is a constantly evolving title.

You’ll be put at a point in the game’s timeline where danger is everywhere. A new threat has emerged in the world, and a call to action has been put out. You must answer the call and travel the world to grow your skill, enhance your weapons and abilities, then fight off the monsters you find!

With regular updates, plenty of players to have fun with, and PVP modes to shake things up in, you’ll never be wanting for content.

#18 Smithworks

Developer: Ardent Games

Publisher: Kenny Doan

Release date: June 17, 2022

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, macOS

Smithworks is a very unique twist on certain job titles, as well as cop-op play. Because in this game, you play as someone who has finally gotten their dream of being a part of a blacksmith guild.

But…they basically run the place like Amazon…and we mean that in the worst way possible.

So now, you and your fellow blacksmiths (aka the other players in the game) have to work together to try and complete contracts in the best and most efficient way possible. Or…do things the guild’s way and just make it “good enough so the customer won’t notice”.

What track will you take as you go about your journey? You’ll have to jump into the game to go and find out.

#17 Fire & Maneuver

Release date: July 16, 2022

Publisher: Armchair History Interactive

Developers: Armchair History Interactive, Targon Studios

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Make no mistake, Fire & Maneuver is a war title, but it’s a war title that is built on the backbones of history and nothing but. Seriously, these are actual war enthusiasts (in the learning from history way) and historians coming together to make a game that is both accurate, and fun.

You’ll be put into the Victorian era of warfare and asked to win in tough battles throughout that period of history. Strategy and tactics are your biggest allies by far, and you’ll need to use them to get stronger and push your enemy to the brink.

There’s a multiplayer mode and a campaign for you to enjoy. So hop in and see how history stacks up.

#16 Occupy White Walls

Release date: July 8, 2022

Developers: StikiPixels, KULTURA Ex Machina

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: StikiPixels, KULTURA Ex Machina

Here’s a game for those of you with…artistic tastes, let’s just call it that.

Because in Occupy White Walls, you’ll be put in charge…of an art gallery. No, really. You’ll be given a space and then have to find the right kind of art to put on its walls so that you can bring in viewers who will appreciate it.

There’s even a special art AI that was made for this game. Also, you’ll have a good player community to interact with and thus compare what you put on your walls to what other people do with theirs.

Yes, this game isn’t for everyone, but you have to admit, it is pretty unique.

#15 Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Release date: January 18, 2022

Developer: Konami

Publisher: Konami

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Android, Xbox One, iOS, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S

If you’re ready to duel on a scale that many could’ve only dreamed of, then Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is there for you to get it started.

This free-to-play title has you building up your deck from scratch and then facing off against the world to see who is truly the King of Games.

This is for those who love Yu-Gi-Oh and want to prove their mettle and show that the Heart of the Cards is on their side! If nothing else, play this game to honor the creator of the franchise who sadly died recently.

So it’s time to shuffle your decks, because it’s TIME TO D-D-D-D-DUEL!

#14 Rumbleverse

Release date: August 11, 2022

Developer: Iron Galaxy

Publisher: Epic Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

You’d think that there were enough battle royale games out there on the market that it would change people’s perceptions enough to make them think, “we don’t need another.” Clearly the people behind Rumbleverse didn’t think that at all because…it’s a 40-person battle royale game.

To be fair, it is doing something a little different form other titles. Such as its own spin on customization where you’ll deck your character in hundreds of items to help them battle the way you want. Then, you’ll get dropped into a city where you can battle, search for more items to make you stronger, and more!

So if you want a potentially fresh spin on the battle royale verse, you might want to give Rumbleverse a try.

#13 The Cycle: Frontier

Developer: Yager

Publisher: Yager

Platforms: PC

Release: 2022

The Cycle: Frontier is an upcoming FPS PvPvE game. In this game, players are taking the role of essentially a prospector. You’re traveling to Fortuna III, a world that was long abandoned thanks to the hostile alien wildlife and deadly storms. Your goal is to drop down onto the planet and seek out precious resources and treasure. However, it’s not an easy task. You’ll first have to explore and find loot to acquire. That means dealing with the hostile wildlife, harsh terrains, and other deadly prospectors that are after the same loot. Once you gather enough loot, head back to the evacuation ship and use the money to improve your equipment for the next big drop.

#12 Ragnarok: The Lost Memories

Developer: Gravity Interactive

Publisher: Gravity Interactive

Platforms: PC, Android, iOS

Release: April 12, 2022 PC

Ragnarok Online was an MMORPG that came out during the early 2000s, and a new game is now coming. Ragnarok: The Lost Memories is a game already available on mobile devices, but the title should arrive on PC this year. This game offers fans a follow-up story to Ragnarok Online, but we’re getting a strategy card game. However, this is still an adventure RPG, so you’ll build up decks while taking on different characters. There are quests to take, dungeons to clear, an upgrade system towards your gear, and of course, PvP if you want something more competitive.

#11 Crowz

Developer: Royalcrow

Publisher: Thumbage

Platforms: PC

Release: June 28, 2022

Crowz is a FPS that puts players into a world demolished by countless meteorites. During this period, researchers discovered a new valuable resource called Q-on. Since the resource is so scarce, nations take arms to find as much Q-on as possible. Mercenaries are hired rather than sending out their military to seek them out. Known as Crowz, these mercenaries are hired by different nations to hunt down and bring back Q-on. The environment is dangerous, and many other mercenary groups out there are battling to secure the payload. Players will have to work with a team to gather the goods and complete the mission. So far, we don’t have a release date attached to the game, but the developers have offered a few betas to help gather feedback and test the game build. While we’re hopeful 2022 will see the release of Crowz, you very well might find a beta or two popping up to give you a chance to check the game out before its release.

#10 KartRider: Drift

Developer: Nexon Korea

Publisher: Nexon

Platforms: PS4, XBO, PC

Release: 2022

Kart racers are always fun, but they can often land within the shadows of other major IPs, like Mario Kart. One of the games franchises you might have previously heard about is KartRider. This year we’re getting a brand new installment. KartRider: Drift is coming, and it will once again put players into a cartoonish wacky kart racer as you barrel down the streets. Just like other kart racers, there are some customization options for your characters and even the karts you’ll be racing within. Also, what’s a kart racer without its line of power-ups? During races, you can acquire different buffs and attacks to use during matches.

#9 Aperture Desk Job

Release date: March 1, 2022

Developer: Valve Corporation

Publisher: Valve Corporation

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Linux

If you’re one of the people who have been able to get a Steam Deck, it’s entirely possible that you’ve been enjoying Aperture Desk Job to start your experience. As this “game” was made to be a kind of tutorial experience for the Steam Deck and all that it can do.

In the game (set within the Portal Universe and yet is NOT Portal III despite certain people’s hopes and dreams), you’ll play as low-level nobody who just got his job at the Aperture company and realizes very soon that things aren’t what they appear. Especially when it comes to desks and chairs.

So dive into the free title and see what the Steam Deck is all about…but seriously, this isn’t Portal III, they’re really tired of hearing that.

#8 MultiVersus

Developer: Player First Games

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2022

There are a few platform fighters that are popular today. For instance, even the free-to-play Brawlhalla is still widely enjoyed and supported. However, another game that is coming out to offer a bit more competition is MultiVersus. The gameplay is similar to the likes of Super Smash Bros. and Brawlhalla. You’re duking it out on a platform as you attempt to knock the opponents out of the level boundaries. However, the characters and settings are a mix of iconic IPs you know and love. In this game, you’ll find characters such as Batman, Shaggy, Superman, Bugs Bunny, and more. Likewise, they’ll come with unique moves, level background drops, and likely some unique item drops to reflect their IPs. Best of all, this is a free-to-play game, so you and your friends can jump into a match without spending a dime.

#7 SCP: Nine-Tailed Fox

Developer: Third Subdivision Studios

Publisher: Third Subdivision Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: February 2, 2022, Early Access

If you’re looking for a new survival horror game, then SCP: Nine-Tailed Fox might be of interest. This is a game where players are thrown into commanding Foxtrot Unit 1 as you’re hired to maintain any and all containment breaches for a specialized research facility. Unfortunately, the worse containment breach in the facility history has unleashed all kinds of deadly anomalies, and you’re leading a group in securing them once again. However, these creatures are valuable for research, so using lethal force is a last-call option. Meanwhile, if you want a bit more chaotic fun, there’s a multiplayer component that will give you a wave-based mode where you’ll attempt to survive hordes of these beasts with friends.

#6 Overwatch 2

Developer: Blizzard

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Release: October 4, 2022

Overwatch was one of the most popular games in the last decade. When it came out, it set the world on fire (in a good way!) and created a new genre for people to play.

Fast forward to now, and Overwatch 2 is here to improve upon much of what the original game did. That includes refining the gameplay, adding new things to do and get, and of course, adding new heroes.

Plus, the game is free-to-play! You can unlock everything over time, and you’ll never have to pay unless you want to get a head start via the battle pass.

#5 Lost Ark

Developer: Tripod Studios

Publisher: Smilegate

Release: February 11 th 2022

2022 Platform: PC

Lost Ark is an isometric 2.5D fantasy game that became the second most played game on Steam a mere 24 hours after the game. It’s a game focused on PvE and exploration that allows you to customize your character while also levelling up. Once you hit level 50, you get endgame content that is tiered based upon how you play the game. It’s a truly fun game that was in development from 2011 and has had a huge amount of praise heaped upon it by various critics.

#4 Undecember

Developer: Needs Games

Publisher: Line Games

Platform: PC

Release: 2022

Undecember is an upcoming hack and slash game. In this title, the world of Traum was crafted up by twelve gods that rose from the endless void. Things were peaceful, and the gods were worshiped by humanity until one day, the thirteenth god, Serpens, rose up, stronger than the twelve, and vowed to destroy all that was created. A battle perused and the twelve combined together to overtake Serpens. This caused all the gods to return back into the void. With humanity grieving the loss of the twelve original gods, a quest was taken on to revive them. Unfortunately, the process brought back Serpens, and another battle is underway to cleanse the land from evil.

#3 Overprime

Developer: Sharkmob

Publisher: Sharkmob

Platform: PC, PS5

Release: 2022

If you enjoy MOBA games, then Overprime is a title worth keeping tabs on. This is an upcoming third-person shooter where players go through a 5v5 action-combat battle. Players will assemble a team of heroes and attempt to destroy each other’s base in science fiction dark fantasy maps. Like other MOBA titles, each character will come with their own unique skills and abilities. But again, this is a third-person shooter, whereas we often see more of an isometric point and click style MOBA games release into the marketplace. The usual tropes from MOBA titles are here, where you’ll equip a hero with different items to further buff out your character. Meanwhile, there’s quite a bit of strategy at play as you slowly chip away at the opposing sides’ defenses before reaching their base.

#2 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt

Developer: Sharkmob

Publisher: Sharkmob

Platform: PC, PS5

Release: 2022

The Vampire: The Masquerade franchise has been getting a bit of a resurgence lately. One of the games coming out is a new free-to-play battle royale. In the title, players are taking the role of a vampire going through a war amongst each other. Another secret society called the Entity is among the vampire factions attempting to eradicate these bloodthirsty demons. Within the game, players are going through a battle to restore order and the masquerade once again. You might have already played through the game a bit as it was initially released as an early access title last year. But now, the full launch is slated to come sometime this spring.

#1 Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Release date: February 22, 2022

Developer: Bungie Inc.

Publisher: Bungie Inc.

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows

Most people forget that Destiny 2 is free to play, and another thing they forget is that the title is full of DLC that you can get. And The Witch Queen is hailed by Bungie as the “definitive Destiny campaign” for the title, so that basically means that you really need to get it.

In the expansion, you’ll learn a lot more about the universe of Destiny as a whole, not the least of which is the story of the Witch Queen, how she and her kin stole the light, and the fight you’ll be in to get it back.

You’ll learn how to craft new weapons via this expansion, as well as new locations to visit and new experiences to be had.