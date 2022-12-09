Developers Introduce Players To Atomic Heart’s World

There are more than a few games we can’t wait to play in 2023. One of those is Mundfish’s Atomic Heart. This FPS has players stepping into an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union has thrived. With it comes some truly remarkable technological advances. But those advancements may prove to be mankind’s downfall. Within this game, we’ll be taking on a fleet of robots that have seemingly turned on their creators. To give players a bit more insight into the game, Mundfish developers recently took online and offered some insight into the world of Atomic Heart.

Last night we had The Game Awards event, and with it came a slew of trailers and new game announcements. One of the trailers that were showcased was Atomic Heart. You can check out that trailer from The Game Awards above. However, today the development team behind the game took to the Xbox Wire blog. It’s here that they offered a bit more information about the world we’ll be exploring in this game. Overall, the main focus seems to be Facility 3826.

This is a massive facility, and each complex is designed around their specific needs. But what makes this a bit more interesting is that the complexes you’ll be exploring are located underground. In this world, you’ll venture around the open, which looks like a utopia. The sun is bright, clear skies, and eyesores are nowhere in sight. But this area is vacant, and it’s up to the player to venture beneath the ground with these complexes to figure out what exactly is going on.

Open world locations are often bathed in sunlight with clear skies and a hint of refreshing breeze. This is the first impression you get visiting Facility 3826; its front showcases the bright, nearly utopian future. However, you’ll get a very different impression when you get to see the backstage of humans’ dreams in this world. You’ll quickly understand there’s trouble in paradise as you venture through cold gloomy corridors, creepy labs, and automated workshops roamed by hostile robots.

While you don’t have to explore the world, the developers have noted that taking some time venturing above ground and below with its gloomy corridors and cold labs might uncover some powerful gear to aid you in your journey. Likewise, you might get more insight into the people that lived within the area before their untimely exit. Additionally, the developers also made note that all robots within the game are connected to a link. So no matter where you go, the enemy is always watching. But if you need to book it out an area, it does seem that there will be some vehicles players can make use out of.

We can’t wait to get our hands on Atomic Heart, but we’ll have to hold off just a little while longer. Atomic Heart is set to launch on February 21, 2023. When it does release into the marketplace, you can find it available on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

Source