Kratos Voice Actor Was Not Done With His Acceptance Speech

There were several standout moments when it came to The Game Awards last night. This included everything from big video game reveals and awards to even a random person crashing the stage. Regardless, we could be here for hours discussing all the interesting moments that happened last night. One moment, in particular, went on for quite a while. When Christopher Judge accepted his award, the actor took quite a bit more time than what the staff working at The Game Awards expected.

Every big award ceremony has acceptance speeches that are meant to be brief. So when Christopher Judge went on for nearly ten minutes, nothing was going to stop him from pressing forward. There is undoubtedly excitement from winning the award, and with it comes a flood of individuals Christopher needed to thank. You can instantly place his voice if you don’t recall who this person is by their name. Christopher won the award for best performance portraying Kratos in God of War Ragnarok.

Thank all of you for your congratulations! I was cut off before I could finish! I wanted to end by thanking my ride or die my beautiful wife @GiaJudge who held it down when everything else was at its most difficult! I love you ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) December 9, 2022

Taking the stage, Christopher Judge began to thank those who helped him along with the production and also noted his time working with the development studio. But after several minutes, there was the music cue in hopes that the actor would finish the speech to let the show press on. Unfortunately, that didn’t seem to sway Christopher Judge, and neither did a display in front of the stage asking the actor to please wrap it up.

Now Christopher Judge has taken to Twitter and alerted fans that despite going on for several minutes, the speech wasn’t even done. There were others that he would have liked to thank before stepping away from the microphone. We’re sure that next year the folks behind The Game Awards will make a plea to nominees in keeping their acceptance speeches brief. After all, the entire event went on well past the suggested runtime. Then again, the speech might have been overshadowed now that the Game of the Year award had an individual crash the stage and take the microphone. That particular individual was apparently arrested, according to Geoff Keighley.

So while we know The Game Awards is coming back next year, you can likely expect shorter speeches and more security measures in place. If you missed out on the entire event, you could check out The Game Awards 2022 in the video we have embedded above.

