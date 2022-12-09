Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bonds Reveals New Trailer

A new trailer for the recent film That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bonds was revealed on Friday. The new trailer comes after the film was released in theaters across Japan back on November 25. Scarlet Bonds is animated by studio 8bit and has currently grossed over 700 million yen ($5.3 million) at the Japan Box Office since its release. Crunchyroll announced that they will be bringing the film to US theaters at some point in Early 2023. You can watch the current trailer and all the previously released trailers for the movie below. All of the current cast from the series reprised their roles in the new film.

Trailer #2

Trailer #1 with English subtitles

Trailer #1 with Spanish subtitles

Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bonds Staff

Director : Yasuhito Kikuchi

: Yasuhito Kikuchi Screenplay : Kazuyuki Fudeyasu

: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu Music : Hitoshi Fujima

: Hitoshi Fujima Character Design : Ryōma Ebata

: Ryōma Ebata Art Director : Ayumi Satō

: Ayumi Satō Chief Animation Director : Yūichi Tanaka

: Yūichi Tanaka Art design : Masahiro Satō, Rémy Boisseuil

: Masahiro Satō, Rémy Boisseuil Sound Director : Jin Aketagawa

: Jin Aketagawa Director of Photography : Hiroshi Satō

: Hiroshi Satō CG Producer : Masaya Machida

: Masaya Machida Color design : Maki Saitou

: Maki Saitou Concept Art : Kenichiro Tomiyasu

: Kenichiro Tomiyasu Editing : Yumi Jinguji

: Yumi Jinguji Monitor Graphics : Yūji Haibara

: Yūji Haibara Monster Design: Takahiro Kishida

Cast

Miho Okasaki as Rimuru

Asuna Tomari as Gobta

Chikahiro Kobayashi as Ranga

Houchu Ohtsuka as Hakurō

Jun Fukushima as Gabiru

Junichi Yanagita as Kurobe

Kanehira Yamamoto as Rigurd

M.A.O as Shion

Makoto Furukawa as Benimaru

Megumi Toyoguchi as Raphael

Riko Fukumoto as Towa

Sayaka Senbongi as Shuna

Subaru Kimura as Lacua

Takahiro Sakurai as Diablo

Takuya Eguchi as Sōei

Tarô Yamaguchi as Geld

Tomoaki Maeno as Veldora

Yūma Uchida as Hiiro

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is based on the original light novel series Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah. It originally ran from 2013 to 2016 on the website Shōsetsuka ni Narō. Not too long after its initial release, Micro Magazine acquired the series and began publishing it in 2014 and has since released 20 volumes of the ongoing light novels. US-based publisher Yen Press acquired the English license for the series in 2017 and has since released the first 14 volumes. The light novels eventually received an award-winning manga adaptation with artwork by Shō Okagiri. The manga adaptation has released 21 volumes so far (20 in English). As of October 2022, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novels have reached over 30 million copies in circulation.

Synopsis

Studio 8bit, who also animates the television anime series, returns to animate the upcoming movie. This will be Reincarnated as a Slime‘s first theatrical release since the anime series began airing in October 2018. Crunchyroll describes the plot of the movie as such:

A long-running conspiracy is swirling over a mysterious power known as “Queen” in Raja, a small country west of Tempest. When a slime who evolved into a Demon Lord named Rimuru Tempest crosses paths with Hiiro, a survivor of the Ogre race, an incredible adventure packed with new characters begins. The power of bonds will be put to the test!

Source: Official Twitter