The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Reportedly Receiving Physical Edition This Month

For years The Witcher franchise has been cherished by gamers. The latest installment, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, continues to get recommended to players to this very day. Years now, since its release, players are still enjoying their time portraying Geralt and heading into some incredible adventures. Despite this game still being heavily enjoyed, CD Projekt Red went back and offered players a massive update. Known as the next-gen update, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt now has several enhancements that make it a must-play either for the first time or all over again on modern platforms.

Today, we’re finding out that there is a physical edition of the game hitting the marketplace. This comes from Insider Gaming, a reliable publication that offers several insights into the game industry prior to their official announcements. One of the newest catches from this publication is that a retailer accidentally revealed that The Witcher 3 would have a next-gen update physical release within the month. More specifically, the release of the physical form of The Witcher 3 next-gen is slated to hit the marketplace on January 26, 2023. Additionally, it’s apparently packing more than just the game.

According to the report from Insider Gaming, the game will include an exclusive compendium, stickers along with a map. That might be worth the purchase of The Witcher 3 all over again if you initially purchased the game. Regardless, those who have yet to experience the next-generation update for this game might find some incentives to pick up a physical copy. For those who haven’t been keeping tabs on the update, there was a wide assortment of tweaks and additions brought to The Witcher 3.

For instance, not only has there been a bump up in visual quality, but the developers brought over several popular mods. There were even some tweaks made to the controls of the game, making it a bit easier to pull off certain moves. To take in the new visual upgrades made to The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red threw in a photo mode, so now you can snap some in-game shots of the different landscapes or character poses.

Again, we’re left waiting on the official word confirming The Witcher 3 will receive a new physical edition release. But currently, players can pick up this game with the next-generation update on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 platforms.

Source