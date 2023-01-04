Chained Echoes V1.05 Update Launched – Focus On Fixes

Chained Echoes is one of the JRPGs of the minute, evoking strong memories among fans of SNES-era JRPG classics such as Chrono Trigger, and Final Fantasy VI. The game, bolstering incredible reviews, a huge fanfare, has been the recipient of a lot of post-launch support from its developer Matthias Linda, and now a new update has been launched, v1.05, that brings with it a range of fixes for a range of bugs present in the game following its v1.04 patch in late December.

The full patch notes, posted to the Chained Echoes Discord can be found below. Some updates applied to all versions of the gae, while there was at least one platform-specific bug to the PS4 version of the game that was addressed as well.

“v. 1.05

Currently being delployed to: Microsoft, Nintendo

Already deployed to: Steam, GOG, Sony

– Fixed a bug regarding saving between boss fights in Phyon Oasis

– Fixed amount of crystals displayed in the craft menu

– Fixed a bug that prevented some crystals from dropping

– Fixed Terror Terrier Amok skill

– Fixed an AI bug on the Titan Elemental

– Fixed a bug allowing to teleport out of Raphael’s cave

– Fixed two Raphaels appearing in a certain cutscene

– Fixed certain ultra move buff effects to appear in wrong color

– Fixed Recruit Tehlla not appearing on Hermit’s Isle

– Fixed being able to open Reward Board during credits

– Fixed a progression bug after gathering info about Daimbert

– Fixed a bug regarding the Tadeye in the middle of Ograne Grottos

– Fixed a bug that could cause slowdowns after achieving all trophies on some PS4 (PS4-only)

– Fixed other minor bugs

– Changed: Crit Up crystals now have the same chance to drop as other stat crystals”

About Chained Echoes:

“Chained Echoes is a story-driven JRPG where a group of heroes travel around the vast continent of Valandis to bring an end to the war between its three kingdoms. In the course of their journey, they will travel through a wide array of diverse landscapes spanning from wind-tanned plateaus and exotic archipelagos to sunken cities and forgotten dungeons. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Follow a group of heroes as they explore a land filled to the brim with charming characters, fantastic landscapes and vicious foes. Can you bring peace to a continent where war has been waged for generations and betrayal lurks around every corner?”

Chained Echoes is available now on PS4, Xbox One (via Gamepass), Nintendo Switch, and PC

