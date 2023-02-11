Call of Duty: Warzone 2- What is the new Search and Seizure Contract in Season 02?

As fans wait for the next content drop in Warzone 2, a new Search and Seizure contract has been unveiled for Season 02. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming addition to the contract pool.

Contracts have been in the battle royale since the original Warzone. Depending on the type of contract you pick up, you’ll be given a task which will grant you cash or intel, as well as a whole lot of XP.

The Search and Seizure contract sends you on a dangerous mission in Warzone 2

The objective of the Search and Seizure contract is to recover a stolen SUV or Patrol Boat from the Shadow Company. Once you pick up the contract to accept it, the vehicle’s approximate location will be marked on your map. The vehicle you have to reclaim will be guarded by the Shadow Company, so make sure you have plenty of bullets to take them down. One of the AI will drop a key which you’ll have to pick up to get in the vehicle and drive it to the drop-off point. Expect the Shadow Company to fight back and send reinforcements while you’re taking the SUV or Patrol Boat to its new destination.

You can take on the Search and Seizure contract when it makes its Warzone 2 debut in Season 02. We don’t have a specific release date, but according to Activision, it will arrive ‘in-season.’ Its worth noting that this contract will be exclusive to Ashika Island, so you won’t be able to find it in Al Mazrah. You never know, if it becomes popular, the developers may consider releasing it on the main battle royale map.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 02 will roll out on February 15.