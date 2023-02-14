Metroid Prime Remastered: How to Get the Space Jump

There are plenty of incredibly useful items for you to find in Metroid Prime Remastered but one of the most important is the Space Jump.

Metroid Prime Remastered was one of the many surprises that were announced at the latest Nintendo Direct, and the game is far from just a visual upgrade. Incorporating the control structures from both the Wii version and the GameCube version of the game, this remaster also gives you the option to play the game like a more modern first-person shooter, with one analog stick being used for aiming and the other controlling the camera.

Like with most Metroid games, the first Prime game features a myriad of secrets and collectibles spread all over the game’s world, some of which can be a bit tough to find. Hidden items, weapons, and upgrades are hidden all over the world of Tallon IV in Metroid Prime Remastered. However, by far, one of the most useful and impactful of all of the items you’ll find in the game is the Space Jump. Your patented double jump maneuver, the Space Jump, will help you to reach all kinds of new locations as you explore one region after another throughout your journey.

Unfortunately, unlocking this upgrade can be a bit tricky and requires some fancy moves with the Boost Ball. That’s why we’re going to lay out for you exactly how to get the Space Jump in your playthrough.

Where to Find the Space Jump in Metroid Prime Remastered

In order to get the Space Jump, you’re first going to need the Boost Ball. Once you’ve unlocked that item, a message should come in shortly on your map that “a half-pipe-like structure” has been located by your suit’s AI. This is your indication that the Space Jump can now be retrieved. Alas, though, you’re going to have to make your way almost all the way back to the beginning of Tallon IV, right next to your landing site, in order to get it.

The room you want to be in is the one where the little bug creatures burst out of the ground. You’ll notice at the spot where they burst out that, if you turn into a Morph Ball, you can use your Boost Ball to get enough momentum by going back and forth that you can ramp out of the structure and land up on a small walkway above. Just boost back and forth while taking advantage of your velocity to keep flying higher and higher until you’re able to clear the left side of the ramp to advance.

Next, you want to roll to where you can see a cracked wall. Bomb it and the two subsequent walls you’ll run into after rolling into the hole to continue onward. Then you’ll need to go through two doors, and you’ll find yourself passing right by your ship but from above. Continue on, jump across the small gap, and go through the door on the left to find the Space Jump.