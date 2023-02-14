The Last Of Us Part 1: Firefly Edition Pre-Orders Are Live In US And Europe

The Last of Us Part 1: Firefly Edition is finally available to pre-order in the US, alongside several European markets.

The Last of Us Part 1: Firefly Edition was accidentally leaked before its official announcement in last year’s Summer Games Fest. As early as June 2022, this special edition had already been sold out.

And then, a long silence from Sony regarding the situation. It got to the point that scalpers were successfully reselling the special edition for as much as $ 600 and above.

By the end of the year, Sony had reopened pre-orders for Europe had reopened, for release last January. Since The Last of Us Part 1 itself saw its PC release delayed from March 3 to March 28, 2023, it makes sense that they would have the opportunity to reopen orders for this special edition.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, The Last of Us Part 1: Firefly Edition is available in these markets – US, UK, FR, DE, BE, NL, LU. Sony made no promises in terms of supply, but given they had promised there would be no more issues with PlayStation 5 supplies, it would be reasonable to expect that they can also handle the demand for The Last of Us Part 1: Firefly Edition at this point.

The special edition is still priced at $ 99.99 or £ 99.99, and it comes with the same pre-order bonuses. That includes a copy of the comic book The Last of Us: American Dreams with a new cover art, and a steelbook case.

The Last of Us Part 1: Firefly Edition and The Last of Us Part 1: Digital Edition both come with these items, unlocked early:

Increased Crafting Speed Skill

Increased Healing Speed Skill

9mm Reload Speed Increase Upgrade

Rifle Clip Capacity Increase Upgrade

Explosive Arrows Gameplay Modifier

Dither Punk Filter

Speedrun Mode

Six Weapon Skins: Black Gold 9mm Pistol, Silver Filigree 9mm Pistol, Rubber Tactical Shotgun, Sculpted Oak Shotgun, Arctic White Bow, Carbon Black Bow

While The Last of Us Part 1: Digital Edition is available on both Steam and Epic Games Store, The Last of Us Part 1: Firefly Edition is only available on Steam. It will come with a Steam code for the base game, as well as the DLC Left Behind.

The Last of Us Part 1 is available now on PlayStation 5. It’ll be coming to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on March 28, 2023.